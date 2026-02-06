‘Not An Accident’: AAP Targets BJP Over Janakpuri Open-Pit Death, Demands CCTV Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Aam Aadmi Party has squarely blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the death of a young motorcyclist who fell into an open pit in Janakpuri, alleging gross negligence and a complete breakdown of governance. The party claimed the victim lay injured in the pit through the night while his family searched across multiple police stations without receiving help. Drawing parallels with a recent fatal drain accident in Noida, AAP leaders accused authorities of repeating the same failures and demanded accountability.

‘Not An Accident, A Failure Of Governance’

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the incident reflected systemic negligence, calling it “not an accident but a result of irresponsible governance”. In a post on X, he said ordinary citizens were paying the price for administrative apathy.

At a press conference, Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Janakpuri case mirrored the recent Noida tragedy where a software engineer died after falling into a drain. He alleged the pit in Janakpuri had existed for days and that residents had repeatedly sought barricading.

Bharadwaj also targeted Delhi minister Ashish Sood, saying the incident occurred in his assembly constituency. He accused Sood of rushing to the site only for damage control and pre-emptively clearing his own department instead of ordering an impartial probe.

Family Searched Six Police Stations, Says AAP

AAP alleged that the victim, Kamal, left his Rohini workplace shortly before midnight and called home saying he would arrive in 15 minutes. When he failed to return, family members and friends searched through the night, visiting six police stations-Rohini, Palam, Sagarpur, Mangolpuri, Dabri and Janakpuri-but were told an FIR would be registered only later.

Bharadwaj claimed barricades were placed at the pit only after police arrived the next morning. He further alleged that police briefly shared Kamal’s phone location before deleting it, raising questions about whether the victim may still have been alive at the time.

The AAP also accused the Delhi Police of failing to register a missing complaint despite repeated visits by the family, contradicting earlier claims that such reports are filed immediately.

Demanding transparency, Bharadwaj urged Amit Shah to ensure immediate release of CCTV footage from the area, arguing that its absence suggests an attempt to conceal lapses in safety arrangements.

AAP said the case exposes deep flaws in urban safety enforcement and called for independent investigation into both the incident and the overnight police response.

Related Video Tragic News: Kamal’s Homecoming Turns Into Fatal Accident