Fadnavis Promises Big To Mumbaikars: Know His Major Plans & Other Details

HomeCitiesFadnavis Promises Big To Mumbaikars: Know His Major Plans & Other Details

Non-Marathi speakers are safe in Mumbai, says Fadnavis, accusing rivals of targeting the poor for publicity ahead of BMC polls.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said non-Marathi speakers are completely safe in Mumbai and alleged that certain political elements target people from underprivileged sections for publicity. Speaking at NDTV’s Power Play event ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Fadnavis said incidents linked to the ‘Marathi Manoos’ issue were being exaggerated for political gain. Referring to Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Fadnavis said North Indians have been living in Mumbai for generations and are “complete Mumbaikars” in culture, food habits and festivals.

Development, Not Division, Our Priority

He alleged that publicity-driven incidents usually target cab and auto drivers from poorer backgrounds. The Chief Minister said the NDA government’s focus is on developing Mumbai as a sustainable and inclusive city. He highlighted large-scale redevelopment projects, including affordable housing for Marathi residents and rehabilitation efforts in Dharavi. On infrastructure, Fadnavis said the government has expanded Mumbai’s metro network to 437 km in just five years, compared to Delhi’s two decades.

NDA Stable, Mumbai Won’t Stop

He added that work is underway to integrate metro, suburban rail, road connectivity and BEST services, along with improvements in waste management and air quality. Dismissing speculation of rifts within the NDA, Fadnavis said the alliance remains stable and will continue beyond the current term. He also took a swipe at opposition leaders, rejecting claims that Mumbai could be shut down, and said such threats no longer carry political weight.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Are non-Marathi speakers safe in Mumbai?

Yes, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that non-Marathi speakers are completely safe in Mumbai. He believes certain political elements exaggerate incidents for publicity.

What is the government's focus for Mumbai's development?

The NDA government is focused on developing Mumbai as a sustainable and inclusive city. This includes large-scale redevelopment projects and affordable housing initiatives.

How has Mumbai's metro network expanded?

The metro network has been expanded to 437 km in just five years. Integration with other transport modes like suburban rail and BEST services is also underway.

Is the NDA alliance stable in Maharashtra?

Yes, Chief Minister Fadnavis dismissed speculation of rifts, stating the NDA alliance remains stable and will continue beyond the current term.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Fadnavis BMC Polls MUMBAI Non-Marathi
