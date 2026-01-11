The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday staged a massive protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital, accusing BJP leader and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra of making derogatory remarks against Sikh gurus. The protest, led by several senior AAP MLAs and party functionaries, escalated into a tense standoff with the police, resulting in the detention of multiple AAP legislators. According to AAP leaders, the protest was triggered by remarks allegedly made by Mishra that they claim hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

AAP Demands Apology, Action Against Mishra

The party alleged that Mishra’s comments amounted to a “direct insult” to Sikh gurus and the rich spiritual legacy of Sikhism. AAP demanded an immediate public apology from the BJP leader and strict action against him, accusing the ruling party of shielding leaders who make divisive and offensive statements. Senior AAP leaders addressing protesters said the issue was not political but about respecting religious sentiments and upholding constitutional values. They alleged that the BJP has repeatedly allowed its leaders to make provocative remarks without consequences, deepening social polarisation.

How Did The Controvery Begin

The controversy began with the circulation of an allegedly doctored video of former Delhi Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Atishi on social media, triggering a political storm in Punjab. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that leaders from the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Congress deliberately shared the manipulated video to defame Atishi and malign the party. Following complaints, the Jalandhar police commissionerate registered an FIR against unknown persons for circulating the doctored clip online.

As the issue escalated, AAP leaders claimed that the video was part of a coordinated attempt to provoke religious sentiments and mislead the public. The party asserted that a forensic examination conducted by the Punjab Police had established that the video was doctored and said Atishi had been given a clean chit. On this basis, AAP demanded the arrest of opposition leaders whom it accused of amplifying the video on social media platforms.

AAP MLAs Launches Protests Across Punjab

In response, AAP MLAs, ministers and party workers launched protests across Punjab, staging demonstrations outside the residences of senior opposition leaders, including SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, BJP Punjab working president Ashwani Sharma, and Congress MLAs Pargat Singh and Sukhpal Singh Khaira. The protests were aimed at pressing for legal action against those allegedly responsible for sharing the manipulated content.

However, the BJP and SAD rejected AAP’s claims and mounted counter-protests across the state. They alleged that Atishi had herself hurt Sikh religious sentiments during a speech in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha by disrespecting Sikh Gurus. The opposition parties demanded action against her and accused the AAP government in Punjab of shielding its leaders while acting selectively against rivals.