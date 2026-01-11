‘Slave Mentality’: PM Modi Accuses Past Regimes of Trying To Erase Temple’s History

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused past governments of making “despicable attempts” to erase the post-Independence history of the Somnath Temple, saying a “slave mentality” was used to downplay its legacy despite its enduring spirit of resilience and reconstruction.

The prime minister was speaking at the Shri Somnath Temple in Gujarat, where he took part in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, an event marking 1,000 years since foreign attacks on the historic shrine. Describing the occasion as deeply meaningful, Modi said Somnath symbolised India’s unbroken faith and civilisational strength.

‘Deliberate Attempts’ To Erase India’s Heroes

Addressing the gathering, Modi said there had been deliberate efforts in the past to erase the history of India’s heroes and to distort the true story of Somnath for generations. He said people were taught that the temple was destroyed merely for loot, while the deeper historical context was concealed.

Taking aim at the Congress, the prime minister said a “slave mentality” led some to ignore the significance of the Somnath Temple and its legacy, weakening awareness of India’s cultural and historical strength.

Objections To Rebuilding After Independence

Modi recalled that attempts were made to stop Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from rebuilding the Somnath Temple after Independence. He also said objections were raised when Dr Rajendra Prasad, India’s first president, decided to visit the temple in 1951.

“These actions reflected resistance to acknowledging the temple’s national and spiritual importance,” Modi said. “The people who pursue appeasement politics bowed before this extremist mindset. When India broke free from the chains of slavery, and when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel took a vow to rebuild Somnath, attempts were made to stop him as well. In 1951, objections were also raised to the then President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad, coming here.”

Reflecting on the past, Modi said he often wonders what the atmosphere at Somnath must have been like centuries ago. He said the ancestors of those present risked their lives and made immense sacrifices to protect their faith and heritage.

According to the prime minister, the history of Somnath is not merely a story of destruction but one of courage, sacrifice and determination. He said the temple’s repeated reconstruction stands as a symbol of triumph, resilience and renewal, proving that India’s spirit cannot be broken.

Modi noted that even after 1,000 years, the flag continues to fly atop the Somnath Temple, reminding the world of India’s strength and enduring spirit. Calling the Somnath Swabhiman Parv a living reflection of India’s faith, he said being part of the festival was an unforgettable moment and reflected the devotion and resolve of crores of Indians.

The prime minister added that India has never taught the world how to win by defeating others, but has instead stood for values of faith, strength and moral courage.

PM Modi’s Road Show

Modi also referred to the Somnath Swabhiman Parv road show, saying it showcased heartfelt devotion to Lord Shiva and cultural pride. He highlighted the enthusiastic participation of women, saying Nari Shakti elevated the atmosphere across the route.

In a post on X, the prime minister wrote that the enthusiasm and joy of Shiva devotees during the road show were “truly heartwarming,” adding that he was overwhelmed by their dedication to Indian culture and self-respect.

Praise For Jain Saint At 500th Book Launch

Separately, Modi praised Jain spiritual leader Shrimad Vijayaratna Sunder Surishwarji Maharaj during the launch of his 500th book. In a video message, the prime minister said the saint believed knowledge should be lived in daily life, not confined to books.

He described the Jain leader’s personality as a rare blend of calmness, simplicity and clarity, saying these qualities reflected his spiritual depth and lasting influence on society.