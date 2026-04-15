Noida Violent Protests: RJD Spokesperson, Others Booked Over ‘Misleading’ Social Media Posts

Police have intensified their crackdown in the aftermath of violent protests in Noida over wage hike demands, registering multiple FIRs against individuals accused of spreading misleading information online.

Trouble began days ago when demonstrations escalated into unrest, prompting police to detain hundreds of protesters. As the situation unfolded, authorities shifted into action mode, focusing on alleged misinformation that they say aggravated tensions across the city.

Police Target ‘False Narratives’ Amid Unrest

According to Noida Police, two national spokespersons of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Priyanka Bharti and Kanchan Yadav, have been booked for allegedly sharing a video falsely claiming it was from Noida. Officials contend that the circulation of the video fuelled fear and mistrust in several areas.

Police further alleged that the content was disseminated in a planned manner to tarnish the force’s image and incite unrest. Authorities claim that misleading narratives were created to provoke people and disrupt law and order.

An FIR has been registered under Section 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 66 and 66D of the Information Technology Act. Further legal action against the accused is currently underway.

Workers Return, But Fear Lingers

Following nearly a week of disruption, most industrial units in Noida reopened on Wednesday, with workers gradually returning to their jobs. Educational institutions in the area have also resumed operations, signalling a partial return to normalcy.

However, anxiety persists among labourers. With police continuing arrests, attendance remained thin in several companies as many workers feared being mistakenly identified as troublemakers.

In some areas, groups of workers gathered again in the morning to press their demands, but officials intervened, persuading them to return to work.

Meanwhile, police have registered another FIR at Sector 20 police station against Anushi Tiwari and Mir Ilyasi for allegedly posting false claims on social media. The FIR notes their association with the Congress party.

Tiwari had allegedly posted that 14 people were killed and 32 injured in police firing in Noida, a claim police say is untrue. Authorities believe such posts contributed to arson and vandalism in the city and played a role in worsening the law-and-order situation.