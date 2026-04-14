Jaipur Private Hospitals To Shut For 24 Hours Today As Doctors Go On Strike

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jaipur private hospitals strike over doctor's arrest.

RGHS scheme irregularities cited in doctor's detention.

OPD and IPD services suspended citywide for 24 hours.

IMA protests arrest, demands immediate physician release.

Private hospitals in Jaipur will remain closed for 24 hours starting Tuesday (April 14), as doctors go on strike to protest the arrest of a fellow practitioner linked to alleged irregularities in the RGHS scheme.

The shutdown is expected to significantly impact healthcare services across the city, with patients likely to face inconvenience due to the suspension of routine medical facilities. Protests are also planned at multiple locations as doctors express their anger against the police action.

Why Are Doctors On Strike In Jaipur?

The strike has been called by private medical practitioners following the arrest of Dr Sandev Bansal, director of a Jaipur-based private hospital. He was recently taken into custody in connection with a case involving alleged medical negligence, which has triggered widespread outrage among the medical community.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Rajasthan unit has announced that both OPD and IPD services in private hospitals will remain suspended from 8 am on April 14 to 8 am on April 15.

IMA Rajasthan president Dr Mahesh Sharma said that a previously constituted medical board had found no evidence of negligence in the case. He alleged that the arrest was made over minor discrepancies related to the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS).

Doctors have strongly condemned the police action and demanded the immediate release of the arrested physician. With healthcare services disrupted for the day, authorities are bracing for pressure on emergency services and public hospitals.