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HomeCitiesUP Strengthens Drug Testing: 357 Junior Analysts Appointed, 18 Labs Go Fully Operational

UP Strengthens Drug Testing: 357 Junior Analysts Appointed, 18 Labs Go Fully Operational

UP CM Yogi Adityanath appointed 357 Junior Drug Analysts to boost public health safety. With 18 labs now fully operational ensuring faster checks and stricter quality control.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 03 May 2026 09:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UP Chief Minister distributed 357 Junior Analyst appointment letters.
  • This strengthens drug testing infrastructure with new operational labs.

In a major push to strengthen public health safety in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday distributed appointment letters to 357 candidates selected as Junior Analysts (Drugs) in the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department.

The recruitment, conducted against the 2024 notification and completed in 2026, was carried out transparently by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. The appointments are expected to significantly boost the state’s drug testing infrastructure and efficiency.

With these inductions, all 18 drug testing laboratories across the state—now equipped with modern facilities—will become fully operational. This marks a major upgrade from the earlier system, which relied on just five labs, and is set to increase annual testing capacity more than fourfold.

Junior Analysts will be responsible for scientifically examining samples collected by drug inspectors under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Their work will ensure medicines and cosmetic products meet prescribed safety and quality standards, while also helping identify counterfeit, adulterated, or substandard items for swift regulatory action.

The expanded laboratory network and increased manpower will enable faster testing, reduce pendency, and ensure stricter monitoring of products in the market. Annual sample testing capacity is set to rise from around 12,000 to over 54,500, significantly enhancing oversight and public safety.

Of the 357 selected candidates, 143 are from the unreserved category, 75 from Scheduled Castes, 6 from Scheduled Tribes, 97 from Other Backward Classes, and 36 from Economically Weaker Sections. Officials highlighted that the selection process was entirely merit-based and transparent, reflecting the government’s focus on fair recruitment and efficient governance.

The move is expected to strengthen trust in the healthcare system while reinforcing the state’s commitment to ensuring safe and reliable medicines for the public.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many Junior Analysts (Drugs) were appointed in Uttar Pradesh?

Uttar Pradesh appointed 357 candidates as Junior Analysts (Drugs) to strengthen public health safety.

What is the role of the newly appointed Junior Analysts?

Junior Analysts will scientifically examine collected samples to ensure medicines and cosmetics meet safety and quality standards.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 09:21 PM (IST)
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YOGI ADITYANATH UP Strengthens Drug Testing 357 Junior Analysts Appointed Labs Go Fully Operational Public Health Safety
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