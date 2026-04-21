Noida: Transport Department To Cancel Registrations Of Vehicles With Modified Silencers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Noida administration cracks down on modified silencers and horns.

Transport department sensitizes unions against noise pollution devices.

Owners face fines, license suspension for illegal modifications.

Vehicles with modified silencers face registration suspension.

The district administration in Noida is set to take strict action against vehicles fitted with modified silencers, hooters, and pressure horns. The Transport Department has decided to crack down on such violations as part of efforts to curb rising noise pollution in the area.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer Dr Udit Narayan Pandey said that the use of modified silencers, pressure horns, and hooters leads to excessive noise pollution. To tackle this issue, a special enforcement drive is being carried out across the district. He added that the High Court has also directed authorities to take effective action in such cases.

Meetings Held With Transport Unions

As part of the campaign, meetings are being held with transport unions, motor garage owners, and workshop operators. They are being sensitised about the harmful effects of noise pollution and advised to avoid installing such illegal devices. Citizens can also report vehicles using modified silencers or pressure horns by calling the Transport Department’s helpline number.

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Pandey further said that surprise inspections of motor garages and workshops will be conducted. If any establishment is found selling or installing modified silencers or other noise-polluting equipment, strict action will be taken, including heavy fines.

He warned that vehicle owners found using hooters, modified silencers, or similar devices will also face strict penalties. Their vehicles may be challaned, and their driving licences can be suspended for a specified period.

Importantly, vehicles found with modified silencers will have their registrations suspended. Enforcement teams are carrying out intensive checking drives across the district to ensure compliance, and strict monitoring is in place against those violating the rules.