UP Weather: 26 Districts Under Heatwave Alert, Temperature Touches 45°C

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh faces severe heatwave, temperatures exceed 40°C.

Yellow alert issued for 26 districts, warm nights persist.

Temperatures in Prayagraj, Varanasi reach 44-45°C.

Health advisories issued; stay hydrated, avoid peak sun.

Severe heatwave conditions continue across Uttar Pradesh, with temperatures soaring above 40 °C. Not only the days, but even the nights have become increasingly uncomfortable, with dry weather prevailing across the state. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions on April 21 in several districts, including Agra, Firozabad, Sitapur and Varanasi.

According to the weather department, dry conditions will persist across both divisions of the state on Tuesday, offering no immediate relief from the heat. Along with scorching days, warm nights are also adding to people’s discomfort. In cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi, temperatures have reached 44–45°C, which is about 5 degrees above normal. The intense heatwave is expected to continue throughout the week.

Heatwave Warning Across Uttar Pradesh

The weather department has issued a heatwave alert for 26 districts in the state. In western Uttar Pradesh, districts such as Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Kannauj, Auraiya, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bahraich, and Shravasti are likely to experience severe heat and hot winds. Meanwhile, eastern regions including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, and Ghazipur are also under heatwave warning.

Additionally, 14 districts in western Uttar Pradesh -- Saharanpur, Shamli, Baghpat, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Amroha, Sambhal, Rampur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Badaun, and Kasganj -- are expected to experience unusually warm nights. This means there will be little relief from the heat even after sunset, with high temperatures persisting around the clock.

Temperatures Rise Above Normal In Lucknow

In the state capital Lucknow, intense sunlight is expected throughout the day, with dry winds further increasing the heat. The maximum temperature on Tuesday may hover between 41–42°C. In Noida and Ghaziabad, temperatures are likely to reach around 40°C. Other districts like Agra and Mathura are also witnessing temperatures above 42°C.

In view of the extreme heat and heatwave conditions, the health department has advised people to remain cautious. Such weather can lead to dehydration and heatstroke. People are advised to step out only if absolutely necessary during the day, avoid leaving home on an empty stomach, and stay hydrated. Covering the head or using an umbrella while stepping out in the sun is also recommended.