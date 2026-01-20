Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNoida Engineer Alleges Dowry Harassment, Discovers Husband Married Twice Earlier

Noida Engineer Alleges Dowry Harassment, Discovers Husband Married Twice Earlier

Neelu alleged that the initial months of marriage were peaceful. However, after the birth of their daughter, Navneet’s behaviour allegedly changed drastically.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 12:29 PM (IST)

A startling case has emerged from Bihar’s Banka district, where a young woman has accused her husband of dowry harassment and concealing multiple marriages. Neelu Kumari, a resident of Chatmadih village, approached the Shambhuganj Police Station to file a complaint against her husband on Monday.

According to Neelu’s complaint, the relationship began in 2023 when she was working as an engineer in Noida. During this time, she connected Navneet Raj, a resident of Farda village in Munger, on Facebook. What started as casual online conversations soon turned into a romantic relationship. With the consent of both families, the couple got married in 2024.

Birth Of Daughter And Rising Tensions

Neelu alleged that the initial months of marriage were peaceful. However, after the birth of their daughter, Navneet’s behaviour allegedly changed drastically. She claimed he began taunting her and demanded Rs 10 lakh as dowry. When she refused, citing her inability to meet the demand, she was subjected to harassment.

The situation took a more disturbing turn when Neelu discovered that Navneet had already been married before their wedding and had abandoned his first wife. She further alleged that when his dowry demands were not met, Navneet went on to marry a third woman, Shivani Kumari, from Madhubani, allegedly disregarding both the law and his marital obligations.

Police Action Underway

Distressed by what she described as fraud and cruelty, Neelu reached the police station along with her mother to lodge a formal complaint. Confirming the development, Shambhuganj Station House Officer Bablu Kumar said the police have taken cognisance of the allegations and initiated an investigation. He added that appropriate legal action would follow if the charges are found to be true.

Related Video

Breaking News: Nitin Navin Reaches BJP Headquarters to Take Charge as National President

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Noida News Noida Engineer Dowry
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
World
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Nitin Navin Reaches BJP Headquarters to Take Charge as National President
Exclusive: Nitish Naveen Appointed BJP National President, Marks Generational Leadership Shift
Exclusive: Nitish Naveen Officially Becomes Youngest BJP National President Amid Grand Celebration
Breaking News: Nitin Navin to Be Officially Declared BJP National President Today
News: Nitish Naveen Appointed Youngest BJP National President, Party Excited Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget