Noida Engineer Alleges Dowry Harassment, Discovers Husband Married Twice Earlier

A startling case has emerged from Bihar’s Banka district, where a young woman has accused her husband of dowry harassment and concealing multiple marriages. Neelu Kumari, a resident of Chatmadih village, approached the Shambhuganj Police Station to file a complaint against her husband on Monday.

According to Neelu’s complaint, the relationship began in 2023 when she was working as an engineer in Noida. During this time, she connected Navneet Raj, a resident of Farda village in Munger, on Facebook. What started as casual online conversations soon turned into a romantic relationship. With the consent of both families, the couple got married in 2024.

Birth Of Daughter And Rising Tensions

Neelu alleged that the initial months of marriage were peaceful. However, after the birth of their daughter, Navneet’s behaviour allegedly changed drastically. She claimed he began taunting her and demanded Rs 10 lakh as dowry. When she refused, citing her inability to meet the demand, she was subjected to harassment.

The situation took a more disturbing turn when Neelu discovered that Navneet had already been married before their wedding and had abandoned his first wife. She further alleged that when his dowry demands were not met, Navneet went on to marry a third woman, Shivani Kumari, from Madhubani, allegedly disregarding both the law and his marital obligations.

Police Action Underway

Distressed by what she described as fraud and cruelty, Neelu reached the police station along with her mother to lodge a formal complaint. Confirming the development, Shambhuganj Station House Officer Bablu Kumar said the police have taken cognisance of the allegations and initiated an investigation. He added that appropriate legal action would follow if the charges are found to be true.