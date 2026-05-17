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HomeCitiesInstagram's Fake 'Tantrik' Arrested For Illegal Arms Trafficking, Weapons Seized

Instagram's Fake 'Tantrik' Arrested For Illegal Arms Trafficking, Weapons Seized

The accused had been using claims of tantra-mantra and supernatural powers as a cover for illegal activities and had allegedly been deceiving people for a long time.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 May 2026 12:19 PM (IST)

A man claiming to perform black magic and miracles in Jhansi was allegedly running an illegal arms trafficking racket under the guise of being a tantric. Police from Sipri Bazar Police Station arrested three accused, including the self-styled godman, during a crackdown.

Police recovered a large cache of illegal weapons, cartridges, cash, jewellery, and mobile phones from the accused.

According to officials, the accused had been using claims of tantra-mantra and supernatural powers as a cover for illegal activities and had allegedly been deceiving people for a long time. Police are now examining his criminal background and investigating whether more people are linked to the gang.

How The Accused Were Arrested

According to police, during routine patrolling in the Sipri Bazar area, officers received information that three men were sitting near LIC School to conduct a deal involving automatic and semi-automatic weapons.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team raided the location and arrested the suspects. During questioning, the accused identified themselves as Bobby alias Sant Dayanand Maharaj, Vivek Chauhan, and Mukesh Shrivas.

Used Social Media To Pose As Tantric

Police investigation revealed that Bobby alias Sant Dayanand Maharaj projected himself as a tantric and allegedly misled people through claims of occult practices and supernatural remedies.

Officials said he had thousands of followers on Instagram, where he regularly posted videos related to tantra-mantra, ghosts, evil spirits, cremation ground rituals, and so-called demonic powers.

Police alleged that Dayanand, who dressed as a godman, operated the illegal arms supply network along with his brother Vivek Chauhan.

Weapons, Cash And Jewellery Recovered

During the search operation, police seized seven automatic and semi-automatic weapons, 122 cartridges, five Rampuri knives, cash worth ₹2.87 lakh, five gold rings, silver coins, and four mobile phones from the accused.

Investigators said the accused were living in a rented house and allegedly running the arms delivery network from there.

Police have registered a case against all three accused under serious charges and launched a deeper investigation into the network. Officials are also trying to identify links between the accused and other criminal gangs or individuals.

Before You Go

BIG BREAKING: Religious Activities Continue at Bhojshala Temple Complex After High Court Verdict

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
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Instagram Jhansi Tantrik Arrest Instagram Arrest
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