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HomeCitiesDelhi Traffic Police Tightens Rules; Giving Wrong Mobile Number May Lead To Legal Action

Delhi Traffic Police Tightens Rules; Giving Wrong Mobile Number May Lead To Legal Action

To strengthen the e-challan system in the national capital, authorities are now focusing more aggressively on data verification.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 May 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi tightens traffic challan rules, focusing on data verification.
  • False information submission now risks legal action, not just fines.
  • E-challan system links Aadhaar, vehicle, and mobile data for accuracy.
  • Providing incorrect details obstructs government work, authorities state.

Delhi Traffic Challan Rules: Traffic rules in Delhi are now being enforced more strictly than before. People violating road safety norms may now face not only fines but also legal action. Fresh trouble could arise especially for those who try to avoid traffic challans by giving incorrect mobile numbers or false information to traffic police.

To strengthen the e-challan system in the national capital, authorities are now focusing more aggressively on data verification.

Several cases have reportedly surfaced where people tried to escape notices and fines by submitting wrong phone numbers, fake addresses, or incorrect identity details. However, such tactics may no longer work easily. If information is found to be false during verification, the matter may not remain limited to a monetary penalty and could even lead to jail in serious cases.

Why Authorities Have Increased Strictness

Delhi Traffic Police is continuously upgrading its digital systems to make the e-challan process more transparent and efficient. Officials say many offenders deliberately provide false details to avoid penalties, which affects police records and legal procedures.

According to authorities, providing incorrect information is not just a traffic violation but can also be treated as obstruction of government work. Because of this, stricter legal action is now being planned in such cases.

If a person is caught intentionally submitting false information, action may be taken under relevant legal provisions, and the matter could even reach court if required. Officials believe the move will send a strong message about taking traffic rules seriously.

What Is Changing In The E-Challan System

The e-challan system in Delhi is now being linked more closely with Aadhaar records, vehicle registration details, and mobile data. This means identifying vehicle owners has become easier even if wrong phone numbers are provided.

Traffic cameras, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems, and online databases are helping police match records more quickly and accurately.

Officials say escaping challans is no longer as easy as before. Vehicle owners have been advised to always provide correct mobile numbers and keep valid documents updated to avoid future legal complications.

Police have also warned that even a small lapse in providing accurate information could lead to bigger legal troubles later.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new Delhi traffic challan rules?

Traffic rules in Delhi are being enforced more strictly, with offenders facing fines and potential legal action, including jail time for providing false information.

Why has the strictness of Delhi traffic challan rules increased?

Authorities are increasing strictness to make the e-challan process more transparent and efficient, as many offenders deliberately provide false details to avoid penalties.

What changes are being made to the e-challan system in Delhi?

The e-challan system is now being linked more closely with Aadhaar, vehicle registration, and mobile data for easier identification and verification of vehicle owners.

What happens if I provide incorrect information to avoid a traffic challan?

Providing false information is considered obstruction of government work and can lead to legal action beyond just a monetary penalty, potentially including jail time.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Traffic Police DELHI NEWS Delhi Traffic Challan Delhi Challan Rules
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