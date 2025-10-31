Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesNavi Mumbai: Shop Catches Fire, Officials Confirm No One Hurt

Navi Mumbai: Shop Catches Fire, Officials Confirm No One Hurt

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 04:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thane, Oct 31 (PTI) A fire broke out at a shop of a quick commerce platform at a market in Navi Mumbai on Friday morning, a civic official said.

There were no reports of injuries in the blaze that erupted at the premises in the APMC market in Vashi around 9 am, the official said.

Five fire engines were dispatched to the scene, including two from the Vashi fire department and one each from the Nerul, Airoli, and Koparkhairane, said Sachin Kadam, chief of the civic disaster control cell.

The blaze has been brought under control, and cooling operations are underway, he said, adding that the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be assessed. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 04:10 PM (IST)
