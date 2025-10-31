Navi Mumbai: Shop Catches Fire, Officials Confirm No One Hurt

Thane, Oct 31 (PTI) A fire broke out at a shop of a quick commerce platform at a market in Navi Mumbai on Friday morning, a civic official said.

There were no reports of injuries in the blaze that erupted at the premises in the APMC market in Vashi around 9 am, the official said.

Five fire engines were dispatched to the scene, including two from the Vashi fire department and one each from the Nerul, Airoli, and Koparkhairane, said Sachin Kadam, chief of the civic disaster control cell.

The blaze has been brought under control, and cooling operations are underway, he said, adding that the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be assessed.

