UP Police Under NHRC Scanner Over Meerut 'Brutal, Unprovoked Lathi-Charge' Complaint

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New Delhi: The NHRC has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh DGP and the state's home secretary in the wake of a complaint alleging that police resorted to “unprovoked, brutal lathi-charge” during a “peaceful” public demonstration in Meerut, inflicting severe injuries on multiple protesters, according to the proceedings of the case.

The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be violations of the victims’ human rights, it said, adding the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report within 15 days.

An NHRC bench presided by its member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of the case under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, according to the proceedings dated July 10.

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The complainant, Sunil Ahirwar of Bhopal, alleged that "during a peaceful public demonstration in Meerut demanding justice in the Lalita Gautam murder case, police unleashed an unprovoked, brutal lathi-charge, inflicting severe physical injuries on multiple protesters”.

The complainant also alleged that widely circulated videos depicted senior police officers “committing custodial torture by mercilessly beating defenceless individuals”, who had already been taken into custody, demonstrating a “complete breakdown” of rule of law and structural violation of personal dignity, the proceedings said.

The complainant sought immediate intervention by the NHRC to register a complaint, and demanded that the chief secretary and the DGP submit a comprehensive report, initiate an independent inquiry into the case, and verify the viral videos to establish individual accountability, provide immediate medical rehabilitation and statutory financial compensation to all the injured, and order swift criminal and disciplinary action against the “defaulting police officers”, the proceedings said.

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The registry is directed to issue a notice to the home secretary of Uttar Pradesh, and its DGP, to submit an action taken report within 15 days for perusal of the Commission, they added.

A copy of the proceedings is to be transmitted to the chief secretary to ensure necessary compliance in the matter, the proceedings said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)