'Sexual Violence Continues To Be Used As A Means Of War, Terrorism': India At UN

India strongly condemns CRSV, describing it as a weapon of war, terrorism, torture, and political repression. It highlights the suffering inflicted and the widespread impunity that continues.
'Tool Of War, Terror And Political Repression': India Condemns Conflict-Related Sexual Violence At UN
India condemned conflict-related sexual violence at the UN Security Council and highlighted the contribution of its women peacekeepers in preventing such crimes.
- India strongly condemned conflict sexual violence, urging global collective action.
- India highlighted women peacekeepers' effectiveness combating sexual violence in Liberia.
- Two Indian peacekeepers awarded UN recognition for CRSV prevention.
India on Thursday strongly condemned conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV), describing it as a weapon of war, terrorism, torture and political repression that continues to inflict suffering on civilians amid widespread impunity.
Addressing the UN Security Council Open Debate on Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador P Harish, called for collective action after the UN Secretary-General's latest report recorded a sharp rise in verified cases in 2025.
India Calls For Collective Action Against CRSV
Harish said the findings of the UN report underscored the need for a coordinated international response to tackle the growing incidence of conflict-related sexual violence.
"Today's open debate is on a subject that warrants collective deliberation by member states, particularly in the wake of findings of the UNSG's report on conflict-related sexual violence that corroborates a sharp increase in verified cases in 2025 and the extreme brutality involved. Sexual violence continues to be used as a means of war, of terrorism, torture, and political repression to subjugate communities, suppress dissent, and inflict human suffering. This continues amid a thriving culture of impunity. We strongly condemn such heinous acts," Harish said.
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Highlights India's Peacekeeping Record
The Indian envoy said the deployment of women peacekeepers has proven effective in addressing conflict-related sexual violence, citing India's first all-women Formed Police Unit deployed to Liberia in 2007.
According to Harish, the contingent helped create a safer environment by deterring sexual and gender-based violence while rebuilding public confidence in post-conflict communities.
"In India's experience, deployment of women peacekeepers is a proven measure with transformative impact in addressing CRSV. The first-ever all-women formed police unit of the UN deployed by India to Liberia in 2007 was instrumental in creating an environment for addressing criminality, deterring sexual and gender-based violence, and in helping to rebuild safety and confidence among people. The unique perspective brought by female peacekeepers also strengthens systems to deter CRSV," he said.
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Two Indian Officers To Receive UN Recognition
Harish also announced that Indian peacekeepers Major Moiz Yassin and Major Sonia Devendra Navaskar will receive the 2026 UN Secretary-General's Military Gender Advocate of the Year Recognition Certificate for their contributions to preventing conflict-related sexual violence.
He said Major Moiz Yassin established confidential, victim-centred grievance mechanisms and developed a gender database to support evidence-based planning, while Major Sonia Devendra Navaskar strengthened intelligence, planning and best-practice networks for CRSV prevention and engaged with the host nation on gender issues.
"I'm happy to report that both Major Moiz Yassin and Major Sonia are being awarded the 2026 Military Gender Advocate of the Year Recognition Certificate by the UN Secretary General for their remarkable efforts. They're following the illustrious footsteps of peacekeepers from India, who have been similarly honoured in 2019, 2024, and 2025," Harish said.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is India's stance on conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV)?
Why is the UN Security Council addressing conflict-related sexual violence now?
The debate follows the UN Secretary-General's latest report, which recorded a sharp rise in verified CRSV cases in 2025. This increase underscores the urgent need for a coordinated international response.
How does India suggest addressing conflict-related sexual violence?
India highlights that deploying women peacekeepers is a proven measure with transformative impact. The first all-women Formed Police Unit deployed by India to Liberia in 2007 helped deter violence and rebuild confidence.
Which Indian peacekeepers are being recognized for their work against CRSV?
Major Moiz Yassin and Major Sonia Devendra Navaskar will receive the 2026 UN Secretary-General's Military Gender Advocate of the Year Recognition Certificate. They are being honored for their remarkable efforts.