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English NewsNewsIndiaUS Man Seeks Permission To Cook Own Meals In Tihar Jail, Says Prison Food Too Oily And Spicy

US Man Seeks Permission To Cook Own Meals In Tihar Jail, Says Prison Food Too Oily And Spicy

Matthew Aaron VanDyke, who has been lodged in Tihar since April, has requested a kitchen-like arrangement with 19 food items and cooking utensils, including an induction stove, so that he can prepare meals suited to his dietary habits.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 10:06 AM (IST)

An American national facing terror charges has approached a Delhi court seeking permission to prepare his own meals inside Tihar Jail, claiming that the prison's "oily" and "greasy" food has forced him to remain on a hunger strike for nearly 50 days.

Matthew Aaron VanDyke, who has been lodged in Tihar since April, has requested a kitchen-like arrangement with 19 food items and cooking utensils, including an induction stove, so that he can prepare meals suited to his dietary habits.

In an application filed before Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma, VanDyke said he has been on a hunger strike since May 6 because he is unable to consume the food served in prison.

According to the plea, VanDyke, a US citizen, is unaccustomed to the standard prison diet in India, describing it as predominantly spicy, oily, deep-fried and greasy. He argued that regularly consuming such meals has caused severe physical discomfort and adversely affected his health.

His lawyer submitted that the dietary issues have left VanDyke with no option but to stop eating prison food altogether.

The plea further claims that he has lost around 30 pounds (approximately 14 kg) during the hunger strike and has developed vision-related problems due to inadequate nutrition. It also states that he has suffered a significant decline in strength and stamina, while his weakened immunity has made him more vulnerable to infections and other illnesses.

The Patiala House Court has sought a response from prison authorities and listed the matter for hearing on July 21.

List Of Requested Food Items

VanDyke has sought permission to keep ingredients such as lentils, uncooked rice, pasta, noodles, potatoes, onions, beans, bread, butter, olive oil, toned milk, soya milk, bottled water and spices. He has also requested protein-rich food, including red meat, chicken and shrimp.

In addition, he has sought access to basic cooking equipment, including an induction cooker or stove, pots, bowls and a plastic food chopper.

Terror Charges Against VanDyke

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested VanDyke at Kolkata airport on March 13 this year. He was among seven foreign nationals, including six Ukrainians, arrested from different airports in connection with an alleged conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities against India.

According to the NIA, the accused maintained links with banned Indian insurgent groups, supplied weapons and other terror-related equipment, and provided training to insurgent operatives.

The agency has alleged that the accused admitted during interrogation that they were in contact with unidentified terrorists carrying AK-47 rifles and had facilitated their activities.

Investigators have also claimed that 14 Ukrainian nationals entered India on tourist visas, travelled to Guwahati and later reached Mizoram. The charges against the arrested individuals include illegally entering restricted areas in Mizoram, crossing into Myanmar without the required permits, training ethnic armed groups and facilitating the movement of drone consignments from Europe to networks linked to insurgent organisations.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
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TIhar Jail DELHI NEWS US National
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