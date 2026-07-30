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English NewsCitiesChhattisgarh: Swarms Of Winged Ants Force Closure Of Two OTs At Durg Hospital

Chhattisgarh: Swarms Of Winged Ants Force Closure Of Two OTs At Durg Hospital

The winged ants entered the operation theatres due to the ongoing heavy rains. To ensure patient safety and maintain sterile conditions, both OTs were temporarily closed.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 02:32 PM (IST)

Durg: Two operation theatres (OTs) at a government hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district have been shut for the last 10 days after swarms of winged ants entered the facilities following heavy rains, officials said on Thursday.

The operation theatres in the mother-child unit of the district hospital were closed as a precautionary measure after a large number of flying ants were found inside the OTs, Civil Surgeon of the hospital Dr Ashish Minj said.

“The winged ants entered the operation theatres due to the ongoing heavy rains. To ensure patient safety and maintain sterile conditions, both OTs were temporarily closed,” he said.

Dr Minj said no surgeries have been affected by the closure as the hospital’s emergency operation theatre is being used to carry out all required procedures.

“No patient has been referred to another hospital because of the closure of these OTs. All surgeries are being managed through the emergency OT,” he said.

Repair and pest-control work is underway, and both OTs are expected to become operational again within the next two to three days, the official added.

Heavy rains have lashed several parts of Chhattisgarh over the past few days, inundating low-lying areas, swelling rivers and streams, disrupting road connectivity and creating flood-like conditions in parts of the state, officials have said. 


(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Jul 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Durg CHHATTISGARH
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