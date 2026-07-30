Kanwar Yatra 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Check Diversions And Affected Routes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yatra till August 11; commuters advised alternative routes, cooperation.

Delhi Traffic Police has rolled out a comprehensive traffic advisory as the Kanwar Yatra commenced on Wednesday, urging commuters to expect diversions and plan their journeys in advance. Thousands of devotees are expected to travel through the Capital during the annual pilgrimage, prompting authorities to earmark dedicated routes for Kanwariyas and impose restrictions on traffic movement. Police have appealed to residents to follow the advisory, use alternative routes wherever possible and cooperate with officials to ensure both public safety and the smooth passage of pilgrims.

Designated Kanwar Routes

Apsara Border – Shahdara Flyover Road – Seelampur T-Point – ISBT Flyover, with the same route for the return journey. Bhopura Border – Wazirabad Road – Loni Gol Chakkar Flyover – Gokulpuri T-Point – 66-Foota Road – Seelampur T-Point – NH-1 – New ISBT Bridge, and back via the same route. Loni Border – Loni Flyover, or Sonia Vihar Border – Pushta Road – Khajuri Flyover – Wazirabad Road, with the same return route. Khajuri Chowk – Signature Bridge – Wazirabad Circle – Outer Ring Road – Mukarba Chowk, continuing towards Haryana. ISBT – Ring Road – Ashram – Badarpur Border, for pilgrims heading towards Faridabad. Mukarba Chowk – Outer Ring Road – Peeragarhi – Nangloi – Bahadurgarh Border. Dhaula Kuan – NH-48 – Gurgaon Border, for pilgrims travelling towards Gurugram. Ghazipur Border – Ring Road – Ashram – Mathura Road – Faridabad Border.

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Diversions in Place

Traffic restrictions will affect several major roads, particularly stretches of GT Road, where movement will be regulated during the peak period of the yatra. Heavy vehicles will be diverted to alternative routes, while commuters are likely to encounter delays in parts of north-east and east Delhi.

The advisory also states that Kanwar pilgrims and accompanying vehicles will not be permitted to use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway because of safety concerns arising from heavy traffic. Instead, they have been directed to follow the traditional routes identified by the police.

Residents travelling towards Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand or Haryana have been advised to allow extra travel time and check the latest traffic updates before leaving. Police have urged motorists to comply with diversion signs and instructions issued by traffic personnel on duty.

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 30 and will continue until August 11, during which traffic restrictions are expected to remain in force across several parts of the National Capital Region. Authorities said the measures are intended to balance the safe conduct of the annual pilgrimage with the movement of regular commuters.

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