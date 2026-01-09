‘Thackerays Play Emotional Politics, Fadnavis Is Development,’ Says BJP Leader Bawankule

Bawankule Questions Thackeray, Praises Fadnavis
He also targeted former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, questioning his record. “You were the mayor for 25 years and the chief minister as well. What did you do during that time?” he asked. Bawankule asserted that development is synonymous with Devendra Fadnavis, saying, “Devendra Fadnavis means development.” Reacting to Raj Thackeray’s claim that Devendra Fadnavis would always have to listen to Delhi, Bawankule said the BJP is a disciplined party where decisions are taken collectively. “We accept the final decision of the party.
BJP Alliance Confident Ahead Elections
The decisions taken by Devendra Fadnavis during the BJP government have been implemented by the central government,” he said. The minister also expressed confidence in the strength of the ruling alliance, stating that Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar would work together effectively. He claimed the BJP-led alliance would perform strongly across all 29 municipal corporations, adding that the opposition appeared weakened. Polling for the municipal corporation elections is scheduled to be held on January 15, with political parties stepping up their campaign efforts across the state.