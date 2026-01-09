Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Thackerays Play Emotional Politics, Fadnavis Is Development,' Says BJP Leader Bawankule

‘Thackerays Play Emotional Politics, Fadnavis Is Development,’ Says BJP Leader Bawankule

Ahead of Maharashtra’s municipal polls, BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused the Thackeray brothers of emotional politics, asserting voters will back development.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 07:11 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As campaigning intensifies ahead of the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections, BJP leader and minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the opposition, accusing leaders like Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray of seeking votes through emotional appeals rather than a development agenda. Speaking in Latur, Bawankule said the people of Maharashtra vote for development, not sentiment. “If you truly want to develop Mumbai, present a vision document. They have no plan and only want to play emotional politics,” he said. Responding to Raj Thackeray’s remarks on alleged electronic voting machine (EVM) theft, Bawankule said such claims were being made because “nothing else is working” for the opposition.

Bawankule Questions Thackeray, Praises Fadnavis

He also targeted former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, questioning his record. “You were the mayor for 25 years and the chief minister as well. What did you do during that time?” he asked. Bawankule asserted that development is synonymous with Devendra Fadnavis, saying, “Devendra Fadnavis means development.” Reacting to Raj Thackeray’s claim that Devendra Fadnavis would always have to listen to Delhi, Bawankule said the BJP is a disciplined party where decisions are taken collectively. “We accept the final decision of the party.

BJP Alliance Confident Ahead Elections

The decisions taken by Devendra Fadnavis during the BJP government have been implemented by the central government,” he said. The minister also expressed confidence in the strength of the ruling alliance, stating that Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar would work together effectively. He claimed the BJP-led alliance would perform strongly across all 29 municipal corporations, adding that the opposition appeared weakened. Polling for the municipal corporation elections is scheduled to be held on January 15, with political parties stepping up their campaign efforts across the state.

Frequently Asked Questions

What accusation did Chandrashekhar Bawankule make against opposition leaders?

Bawankule accused opposition leaders like Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray of seeking votes through emotional appeals rather than focusing on a development agenda.

Why did Bawankule claim opposition leaders are making claims about EVM theft?

He stated that such claims are being made because the opposition feels that

What is Bawankule's stance on Devendra Fadnavis and development?

Bawankule asserted that development is synonymous with Devendra Fadnavis, stating,

How did Bawankule respond to the idea that Devendra Fadnavis must listen to Delhi?

He explained that the BJP is a disciplined party where decisions are collective, and they accept the party's final decision.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 07:11 PM (IST)
Embed widget