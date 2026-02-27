Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesJNUSU Protest March: 50 Detained After Clash; Police, Students Injured, Cops Allege Assault

JNUSU Protest March: 50 Detained After Clash; Police, Students Injured, Cops Allege Assault

Violence breaks out at JNU as a student ‘Long March’ clashes with Delhi Police, leaving dozens injured and 51 protesters detained.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A protest march led by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Thursday spiralled into violence outside the campus gates, resulting in injuries to both students and police personnel. The confrontation unfolded after demonstrators attempted to proceed toward the Ministry of Education despite not receiving official clearance.

Police officials alleged that protesters turned aggressive when stopped, while student leaders countered that officers used excessive force to disperse the gathering.

Protest Call Over VC Remarks & Rohith Act

The march was organised by the JNUSU to oppose recent remarks by Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit regarding UGC norms, as well as the rustication of student leaders and the proposed Rohith Act. Student groups had announced a “Long March” from the campus to the Ministry of Education, drawing participation from several hundred students.

Authorities said the university administration had already informed organisers that permission to demonstrate outside campus premises had not been granted. Despite this, an estimated 400–500 students assembled around 3:20 p.m. and moved toward the main gate, where barricades had been erected.

Police claimed the barricades were breached, triggering the clash.

Injuries On Both Sides, FIR Registered

According to police, protesters allegedly threw sticks and shoes and physically confronted officers during the scuffle. “Barricades were destroyed, and protesters attacked officers with banners, sticks, and shoes. Some even bit police personnel, leading to multiple injuries,” a senior officer reported.

An FIR has been lodged against the students. Around 25 officers were reported injured, including ACP Ved Prakash, ACP Sanghamitra, SHO Atul Tyagi, and SHO Ajai Yadav.

Police detained 51 protesters, among them JNUSU president Aditi Mishra and former president Nitish Kumar, after the march was halted at the gates.

Allegations Of Excessive Force

Student organisations and faculty members disputed the police version, accusing officers of responding with disproportionate force. They claimed that several students sustained injuries and alleged that some were taken to undisclosed locations following detention.

Protesters further alleged that a portrait of B. R. Ambedkar was damaged during the crackdown. Videos shared on social media appear to show police personnel seizing the portrait, though the authenticity of the clips has not been independently verified.

In a statement, the Delhi Police maintained that individuals who defied lawful orders and engaged in violence were detained, while others were escorted back inside the campus. Authorities indicated that further updates would follow as the situation develops.

Related Video

Amit Shah in Bihar: BJP Govt Resolute to Remove Illegal Immigrants, Ensures National Security

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the JNUSU organize a protest march?

The JNUSU organized the march to oppose remarks by the Vice Chancellor regarding UGC norms, the rustication of student leaders, and the proposed Rohith Act.

What happened when the protesters reached the campus gates?

The protesters attempted to proceed toward the Ministry of Education but were stopped by barricades. A clash ensued, resulting in injuries to students and police.

Were there any injuries during the protest?

Yes, police reported around 25 officers were injured. Student leaders alleged that several students also sustained injuries during the confrontation.

Were any protesters detained?

Yes, 51 protesters were detained, including the JNUSU president and former president. Delhi Police stated those who defied orders and engaged in violence were detained.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
JNU DELHI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
JNUSU Protest March: 50 Detained After Clash; Police, Students Injured, Cops Allege Assault
JNUSU Protest March: 50 Detained After Clash; Police, Students Injured, Cops Allege Assault
Cities
Noida School Bus Scare: 6-Year-Old Left Behind for Hours, Principal Orders Review
Noida School Bus Scare: 6-Year-Old Left Behind for Hours, Principal Orders Review
Cities
School-Level Fee Regulation Committee Mammoth Exercise: DPS Tells Delhi High Court
School-Level Fee Regulation Committee Mammoth Exercise: DPS Tells Delhi High Court
Cities
JNU Students Protest Against VC Over 'Casteist' Remark, March To Education Ministry Amid Fresh Unrest
JNU Students Protest Against VC Over 'Casteist' Remark, March To Education Ministry Amid Fresh Unrest
Advertisement

Videos

Amit Shah in Bihar: BJP Govt Resolute to Remove Illegal Immigrants, Ensures National Security
Pathankot Army Exercise: Bhairav Commandos Showcase Lethal Air & Ground Combat Skills
LATEST UPDATE: PM Modi Pays Tribute at Yad Vashem, Set for Bilateral Talks with Israel
BREAKING NEWS: Shankaracharya’s Ashram Allegations Escalate as Insider Reveals Hidden Secrets
BREAKING NEWS: Hearing on Shankaracharya’s Anticipatory Bail Scheduled Amid Abuse Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget