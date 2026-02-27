JNUSU Protest March: 50 Detained After Clash; Police, Students Injured, Cops Allege Assault

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A protest march led by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Thursday spiralled into violence outside the campus gates, resulting in injuries to both students and police personnel. The confrontation unfolded after demonstrators attempted to proceed toward the Ministry of Education despite not receiving official clearance.

Police officials alleged that protesters turned aggressive when stopped, while student leaders countered that officers used excessive force to disperse the gathering.

Protest Call Over VC Remarks & Rohith Act

The march was organised by the JNUSU to oppose recent remarks by Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit regarding UGC norms, as well as the rustication of student leaders and the proposed Rohith Act. Student groups had announced a “Long March” from the campus to the Ministry of Education, drawing participation from several hundred students.

Authorities said the university administration had already informed organisers that permission to demonstrate outside campus premises had not been granted. Despite this, an estimated 400–500 students assembled around 3:20 p.m. and moved toward the main gate, where barricades had been erected.

Police claimed the barricades were breached, triggering the clash.

Injuries On Both Sides, FIR Registered

According to police, protesters allegedly threw sticks and shoes and physically confronted officers during the scuffle. “Barricades were destroyed, and protesters attacked officers with banners, sticks, and shoes. Some even bit police personnel, leading to multiple injuries,” a senior officer reported.

An FIR has been lodged against the students. Around 25 officers were reported injured, including ACP Ved Prakash, ACP Sanghamitra, SHO Atul Tyagi, and SHO Ajai Yadav.

Police detained 51 protesters, among them JNUSU president Aditi Mishra and former president Nitish Kumar, after the march was halted at the gates.

Allegations Of Excessive Force

Student organisations and faculty members disputed the police version, accusing officers of responding with disproportionate force. They claimed that several students sustained injuries and alleged that some were taken to undisclosed locations following detention.

Protesters further alleged that a portrait of B. R. Ambedkar was damaged during the crackdown. Videos shared on social media appear to show police personnel seizing the portrait, though the authenticity of the clips has not been independently verified.

In a statement, the Delhi Police maintained that individuals who defied lawful orders and engaged in violence were detained, while others were escorted back inside the campus. Authorities indicated that further updates would follow as the situation develops.