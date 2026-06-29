Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesWaterlogged Andheri Subway Shut As Heavy Overnight Rains Lash Mumbai

Waterlogged Andheri Subway Shut As Heavy Overnight Rains Lash Mumbai

The latest spell follows a brief pause in rainfall over the weekend after Mumbai experienced its first intense monsoon burst of the season.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 09:19 AM (IST)

Heavy overnight rain lashed Mumbai on Monday, leaving several low-lying areas waterlogged and completely inundating the Andheri subway, which was shut to traffic at 1:46 am. Police personnel were deployed at the site to prevent motorists from entering the flooded stretch. With Monday marking the beginning of the work week, commuters are expected to face traffic disruptions during the morning rush.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and adjoining areasThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and adjoining areas, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph through the day.

Mumbai Weather Forecast 

Private weather forecaster AccuWeather has also predicted a wet and breezy Monday, with the day's maximum temperature likely to touch 31 degrees Celsius. Rain is expected to continue into the night, when temperatures may dip to around 27 degrees Celsius. Humidity remained high at 94%.

Also Read: Theft At Giribala Singh's Home In Bhopal; Gold, Important Documents Stolen

According to AccuWeather, intermittent rain and thunderstorms are likely to persist through Saturday night, increasing the risk of flooding in parts of the city. The forecast also points to continued cloudy skies, gusty winds and high moisture levels over the coming days.

The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall and winds of 40-50 kmph over the next two days, with isolated heavy showers expected thereafter. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, especially during the evening and night, when thunderstorm activity is likely to intensify.

The latest spell follows a brief pause in rainfall over the weekend after Mumbai experienced its first intense monsoon burst of the season. During that phase, the Colaba observatory recorded 248 mm of rain, while Santacruz received 225 mm, triggering widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls and disruption to daily life.

Also Read: Man Jumps Into Yamuna River From DND Flyway, Rescue Efforts On

Rainfall had eased considerably over the previous 24 hours, with Santacruz recording almost no precipitation and Colaba receiving only around 5 mm, indicating a temporary weakening of monsoon activity along the Konkan coast.

However, weather experts had indicated that the lull would be short-lived, with monsoon conditions expected to strengthen again from June 29 as moisture inflow from the Arabian Sea increased.

With southwesterly winds gathering strength, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected during the first week of July across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad and other parts of coastal Maharashtra. The fresh spell has already led to flooding in parts of Mumbai, and more rain is forecast over the coming days.

Before You Go

NEWS ALERT: Investigators Probe Digital Trail as Lohagad Fort Murder Case Scene Recreated

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Jun 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Rains Mumbai Monsoon Andheri Subway
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Waterlogged Andheri Subway Shut As Heavy Overnight Rains Lash Mumbai
Waterlogged Andheri Subway Shut As Heavy Overnight Rains Lash Mumbai
Cities
UP School Heatwave Safety Guidelines 2026: New Rules Parents And Students Must Know
UP School Heatwave Safety Guidelines 2026: New Rules Parents And Students Must Know
Cities
Man Jumps Into Yamuna River From DND Flyway, Rescue Efforts On
Man Jumps Into Yamuna River From DND Flyway, Rescue Efforts On
Cities
Pune Fort Murder: Siya Went To Udaipur With Chetan Before Engagement, Took Rs 1 Cr From Ketan
Siya Went To Udaipur With Chetan Before Engagement, Took Rs 1 Crore From Ketan: Police
Advertisement

Videos

NEWS ALERT: Investigators Probe Digital Trail as Lohagad Fort Murder Case Scene Recreated
NEWS ALERT: Unverified Claims Circulate Online About Death of Iran’s Supreme Leader and Mass Funeral Events
NEWS ALERT: Claims of US–Iran Military Escalation Surge Amid Reports of Attacks and Counterstrikes
NEWS UPDATE: Ram Temple Donation Probe Deepens as Trust Plans Review, Political Row Intensifies
NEWS ALERT: Ayodhya Temple Donation Probe Intensifies as Police Raid Accused Homes Before Court Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget