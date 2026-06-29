Waterlogged Andheri Subway Shut As Heavy Overnight Rains Lash Mumbai

Heavy overnight rain lashed Mumbai on Monday, leaving several low-lying areas waterlogged and completely inundating the Andheri subway, which was shut to traffic at 1:46 am. Police personnel were deployed at the site to prevent motorists from entering the flooded stretch. With Monday marking the beginning of the work week, commuters are expected to face traffic disruptions during the morning rush.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and adjoining areasThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and adjoining areas, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph through the day.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

Private weather forecaster AccuWeather has also predicted a wet and breezy Monday, with the day's maximum temperature likely to touch 31 degrees Celsius. Rain is expected to continue into the night, when temperatures may dip to around 27 degrees Celsius. Humidity remained high at 94%.

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According to AccuWeather, intermittent rain and thunderstorms are likely to persist through Saturday night, increasing the risk of flooding in parts of the city. The forecast also points to continued cloudy skies, gusty winds and high moisture levels over the coming days.

The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall and winds of 40-50 kmph over the next two days, with isolated heavy showers expected thereafter. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, especially during the evening and night, when thunderstorm activity is likely to intensify.

The latest spell follows a brief pause in rainfall over the weekend after Mumbai experienced its first intense monsoon burst of the season. During that phase, the Colaba observatory recorded 248 mm of rain, while Santacruz received 225 mm, triggering widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls and disruption to daily life.

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Rainfall had eased considerably over the previous 24 hours, with Santacruz recording almost no precipitation and Colaba receiving only around 5 mm, indicating a temporary weakening of monsoon activity along the Konkan coast.

However, weather experts had indicated that the lull would be short-lived, with monsoon conditions expected to strengthen again from June 29 as moisture inflow from the Arabian Sea increased.

With southwesterly winds gathering strength, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected during the first week of July across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad and other parts of coastal Maharashtra. The fresh spell has already led to flooding in parts of Mumbai, and more rain is forecast over the coming days.