Man Jumps Into Yamuna River From DND Flyway, Rescue Efforts On

A search and rescue operation is underway in the Yamuna River after authorities received a report that a man had allegedly jumped into the river from the Delhi–Noida Direct Flyway.

Delhi Fire Services received a call at around 1 am reporting that a man riding a scooter had jumped into the Yamuna. His clothes and mobile phone were found on the flyway, along with his scooter.

Fire department personnel, assisted by divers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are conducting an extensive search operation in the river to trace the missing man.

The man's family members are also present at the scene but have declined to speak to the media.

The missing man has been identified as Ankit Sharma, a resident of Preet Vihar in east Delhi. He was reportedly involved in the business of buying and selling vehicles.

(This news is being updated)