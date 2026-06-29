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English NewsCitiesTheft At Giribala Singh's Home In Bhopal; Gold, Important Documents Stolen

Theft At Giribala Singh's Home In Bhopal; Gold, Important Documents Stolen

Three masked men allegedly entered Singh's residence around 2 am on Saturday through a rear entrance on the first floor.

Written By : Ambuj Pandey |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 08:15 AM (IST)

A late-night burglary was reported at the home of retired judge Giribala Singh, one of the key accused in the Twisha Sharma murder case, triggering a major police investigation.

According to police, three masked men allegedly entered Singh's residence around 2 am on Saturday through a rear entrance on the first floor. The house has remained under the spotlight since the Twisha Sharma murder investigation began. At the time of the break-in, only Singh's elder son was present, as Giribala Singh and her younger son, Samarth Singh, are currently lodged in judicial custody in connection with the case.

Police said the intruders allegedly fled with gold jewellery and several important documents. However, while attempting to escape, they were spotted by a police Charlie patrol conducting routine night surveillance in the area. When officers tried to intercept them, the suspects allegedly got into a scuffle with the police before managing to flee.

During their escape, the accused reportedly abandoned a bag containing silver bowls and a number of documents. Investigators are now examining whether the recovered items were stolen from Giribala Singh's residence or belong to another property.

CCTV footage under scrutiny

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Kashyap confirmed the incident and said CCTV footage from the house and nearby locations is being analysed to identify the three suspects and establish the sequence of events.

Police are also preparing an inventory of the missing valuables, though family members have not yet been able to confirm the complete list of stolen jewellery, documents and other belongings.

A formal complaint is being filed by the family, after which an FIR will be registered. Police teams have launched a manhunt for the accused and are relying on CCTV footage and other technical evidence to track them down.

The burglary has once again drawn attention to the security of the residence, which remains significant in the ongoing Twisha Sharma murder investigation. Officials said more details regarding the theft and the identities of the accused will be revealed as the probe progresses.

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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 08:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bhopal Twisha Sharma Giribal Singh
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