Mumbai Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed On July 6 Amid Heavy Rain Alert

All schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Monday, July 6, after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the city amid forecasts of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the holiday as a precautionary measure, keeping student safety in mind. The order applies to all government, private and civic-run schools, along with colleges across Mumbai.

However, government and private offices will continue to function as usual.

The BMC has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and step out only if required, while following weather-related advisories issued by authorities.