A 63-year-old man, Yunus Kundawala, died after a tree collapsed onto a shop during heavy rainfall in Kurla West. He was rushed to Fauzia Hospital but declared dead on arrival.
Mumbai Rains: 63-Year-Old Man Killed After Tree Falls On Shop In Kurla
A 63-year-old died after a tree fell on a shop in Mumbai's Kurla, taking the city's rain-related death toll to four in a week. Fallen trees and open manholes have emerged as major monsoon hazards.
- 63-year-old died from tree collapse in Mumbai's Kurla.
- Two more people died from recent fatal tree-fall incidents.
A 63-year-old man died on Sunday after a tree collapsed onto a shop during heavy rainfall in Mumbai's Kurla, marking the city's second fatal tree-fall incident in less than a week, civic officials said.
The incident took place around 12.40 pm near the Hindi BMC School in the Naupada area of Kurla West. The victim, identified as Yunus Kundawala, was pulled out from the debris and rushed to Fauzia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Fire brigade personnel, police, BEST officials and civic teams reached the spot and launched rescue and clearance operations.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Kurla on Sunday?
How many lives have been lost in rain-related incidents in Mumbai recently?
At least four people have died in rain-related incidents in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Falling trees have emerged as one of the biggest monsoon hazards.