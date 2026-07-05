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English NewsCitiesMumbai Rains: 63-Year-Old Man Killed After Tree Falls On Shop In Kurla

Mumbai Rains: 63-Year-Old Man Killed After Tree Falls On Shop In Kurla

A 63-year-old died after a tree fell on a shop in Mumbai's Kurla, taking the city's rain-related death toll to four in a week. Fallen trees and open manholes have emerged as major monsoon hazards.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 63-year-old died from tree collapse in Mumbai's Kurla.
  • Two more people died from recent fatal tree-fall incidents.

A 63-year-old man died on Sunday after a tree collapsed onto a shop during heavy rainfall in Mumbai's Kurla, marking the city's second fatal tree-fall incident in less than a week, civic officials said.

The incident took place around 12.40 pm near the Hindi BMC School in the Naupada area of Kurla West. The victim, identified as Yunus Kundawala, was pulled out from the debris and rushed to Fauzia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Fire brigade personnel, police, BEST officials and civic teams reached the spot and launched rescue and clearance operations.

At least four people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Mumbai as relentless downpours and gusty winds continue to lash the city, despite the monsoon arriving later than usual this year.

Also Read: Heavy Rain Lashes Mumbai, IMD Issues Red Alert

Heavy Rainfall Disrubted Lives Of Mubaikars

Heavy rainfall since the start of the week has triggered widespread disruption, with multiple incidents of uprooted trees, waterlogging, flight divert and other weather-related accidents reported across the city.

In another incident on Sunday, a tree was uprooted in Bandra East, just a few kilometres from the fatal tree collapse in Kurla West, damaging several parked vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Falling trees have emerged as one of the biggest monsoon hazards in Mumbai, with a series of fatal accidents reported across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in recent days, PTI reported.

Trees, Open Manholes Become Death Traps

On Saturday, an 18-year-old youth died after a tree branch fell on him while he was riding a motorcycle in Aarey Colony during heavy rain on Saturday. The victim, identified as Hasan Raza Jahangir Alam Syed, a resident of Sakinaka, was rushed to Balaji Hospital in Malad East, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police have registered an accidental death case

On June 30, an 11-year-old boy was killed after a peepal tree crashed onto a school bus in Chembur. In a separate incident in Mira-Bhayandar, a man lost his life after a tree suddenly fell on him.

Open manholes have also become a major safety concern during the ongoing rains. On July 2, a 55-year-old man died after falling into an uncovered sewer manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka while on his way to work.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Tree Branches Fall Near Aamir Khan's Home As Actor Marries Gauri Spratt

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the manhole cover had been removed by a private contractor for drain-cleaning and installation of protective grilles. However, the site was allegedly left unsecured and without adequate warning signs, resulting in the fatal accident.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kurla on Sunday?

A 63-year-old man, Yunus Kundawala, died after a tree collapsed onto a shop during heavy rainfall in Kurla West. He was rushed to Fauzia Hospital but declared dead on arrival.

How many lives have been lost in rain-related incidents in Mumbai recently?

At least four people have died in rain-related incidents in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Falling trees have emerged as one of the biggest monsoon hazards.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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Mumbai Rains Rain In Mumbai Man Died Accidents In Mumbai
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