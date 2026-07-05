Mumbai Rains: 63-Year-Old Man Killed After Tree Falls On Shop In Kurla

At least four people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Mumbai as relentless downpours and gusty winds continue to lash the city, despite the monsoon arriving later than usual this year.

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Heavy Rainfall Disrubted Lives Of Mubaikars

Heavy rainfall since the start of the week has triggered widespread disruption, with multiple incidents of uprooted trees, waterlogging, flight divert and other weather-related accidents reported across the city.

In another incident on Sunday, a tree was uprooted in Bandra East, just a few kilometres from the fatal tree collapse in Kurla West, damaging several parked vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Falling trees have emerged as one of the biggest monsoon hazards in Mumbai, with a series of fatal accidents reported across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in recent days, PTI reported.

Trees, Open Manholes Become Death Traps

On Saturday, an 18-year-old youth died after a tree branch fell on him while he was riding a motorcycle in Aarey Colony during heavy rain on Saturday. The victim, identified as Hasan Raza Jahangir Alam Syed, a resident of Sakinaka, was rushed to Balaji Hospital in Malad East, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police have registered an accidental death case

On June 30, an 11-year-old boy was killed after a peepal tree crashed onto a school bus in Chembur. In a separate incident in Mira-Bhayandar, a man lost his life after a tree suddenly fell on him.

Open manholes have also become a major safety concern during the ongoing rains. On July 2, a 55-year-old man died after falling into an uncovered sewer manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka while on his way to work.

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According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the manhole cover had been removed by a private contractor for drain-cleaning and installation of protective grilles. However, the site was allegedly left unsecured and without adequate warning signs, resulting in the fatal accident.