Mumbai Rains Disrupt Flight Operations, Diversions & Delays Reported At Airport

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rain and low visibility disrupted Mumbai Airport flights.

Widespread heavy rainfall caused waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Andheri subway inundated; suburban train services faced delays.

Mumbai Rain: Heavy rainfall accompanied by poor visibility created major disruption at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday, forcing airlines and air traffic controllers to alter flight operations as adverse weather conditions swept across the city. The intense showers affected both arrivals and departures, with several aircraft being diverted to alternate airports, while others were instructed to perform go-arounds before attempting to land safely. Passengers also experienced delays to multiple flights as weather conditions slowed airport operations.

Low Visibility Impacts Flight Operations

Persistent rain significantly reduced visibility around Mumbai Airport, making flight operations more challenging throughout the day.

Authorities responded by diverting some incoming flights, while several aircraft already approaching Mumbai were instructed to execute go-arounds. The adverse conditions also delayed departures, creating a cascading impact on airline schedules.

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Officials are expected to release the official number of impacted flights after assessing the full extent of the disruption.

The weather-related disruption came as Mumbai received widespread rainfall over the past 24 hours, leaving several parts of the city struggling with waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Heavy Rain Leaves Parts Of Mumbai Waterlogged

Beyond the airport, the downpour also disrupted daily life across Mumbai. According to the BMC, the eastern suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 109 mm between 8 am Tuesday and 8 am Wednesday. The western suburbs received 87 mm, while the island city registered 86 mm during the same period.

Among the highest rainfall readings, Mankhurd recorded 170.4 mm. Byculla received 162.52 mm, while Mumbai Central logged 142.43 mm. Bandra Kurla Complex, Borivali and Dindoshi were also among the areas that witnessed heavy rainfall.

The Andheri subway was inundated after continuous showers, prompting authorities to divert traffic from the affected stretch. Other low-lying pockets also reported water accumulation as civic officials worked to clear drainage systems and restore normal traffic movement.

While BEST bus services continued to operate, suburban train services on the Central and Western Railway experienced minor delays. Harbour Line services were also briefly disrupted after an overhead wire snapped between 4.52 am and 5.45 am, affecting train movement connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai.