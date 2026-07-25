Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Security heightened at Jantar Mantar amid ongoing NEET protests.

Delhi Police on Saturday cautioned the public against the rapid spread of misinformation surrounding the ongoing student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, urging people to verify content before sharing it on social media. Addressing a press briefing in the national capital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said the force was closely monitoring online platforms and taking action against fake news, AI-generated content and deepfake videos linked to the agitation at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police Urges Public To Verify Social Media Posts

Highlighting the speed at which unverified content spreads online, DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh said not every viral post accurately reflects the situation on the ground.

Rajbir Singh said, as per ANI, "A protest has been going on at Jantar Mantar for the past several weeks by the Cockroach Janata Party. Information on social media goes viral very quickly, but not every post, video, or photo is necessarily accurate. It is extremely important to fact-check any information before trusting it or sharing it further. The Delhi Police is also continuously monitoring social media."

He added that Delhi Police has been regularly issuing clarifications through its official social media platforms.

"We are continuously sharing information on fake news, Al and deepfake videos, edited clips, and misleading posts through our social media handles so that people can differentiate between true and false information," he said.

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Police Reject Viral Claim Of Protester's Death

Delhi Police also dismissed a viral claim alleging that a protester had died during the July 20 demonstration.

Refuting the reports, DCP Singh said, "Delhi Police has debunked the claim made in a social media post that there was a death during the protest on July 20. During the protest, there was no death of anybody."

Earlier, the force had issued an official statement on X clarifying the health condition of the woman referred to in the viral posts.

It said, "It is hereby informed that the woman is alive and is currently admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. The attending doctors have confirmed that her condition is stable and that she is out of danger."

According to the police, the clarification was issued to counter misinformation circulating widely on social media.

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Over 400 Pakistan-Linked Handles Blocked, Says Police

During the briefing, Delhi Police also claimed that part of the misinformation campaign originated from social media accounts operated from Pakistan.

DCP Singh said, as per reports, "Our investigation also revealed that some social media accounts operated from Pakistan are spreading fake content. Delhi Police, in collaboration with the concerned agencies, is continuously working to identify more such accounts. More than 400 such handles have been identified so far and blocked for spreading Al-generated content, deepfake videos, edited photos and other false content related to the protests."

He further added, "Some such handles were also found active in spreading fake information during Operation Sindoor. These social media accounts tried to mislead people by editing official statements of several senior officers and manipulating visual content."