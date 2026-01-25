Mumbai Local Train Murder: 33-Year-Old College Professor Stabbed To Death, Accused Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A 33-year-old professor at a private college in Mumbai was stabbed to death on a local train at Malad railway station on Saturday evening following an argument with a fellow passenger while getting off the train. The accused has since been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Alok Kumar Singh (33), a resident of Kandivali, who worked as a mathematics teacher at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce & Economics in Vile Parle. Singh had joined the institution in March 2024 and taught mathematics and statistics in the junior college section.

Altercation Turns Fatal at Malad Station

According to police, Singh was travelling in a second-class coach of a Churchgate–Borivali slow local train along with another teacher. As the train reached Malad station, an argument broke out between Singh and the accused inside the compartment while passengers were alighting. The dispute escalated and continued onto Platform 1, where the incident occurred at around 5.30 pm. During the altercation, the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp object, believed to be a knife, and stabbed Singh in the stomach before fleeing the scene using the crowded platform to escape.

Victim Succumbs, GRP Probes Incident

Singh was immediately rushed by his colleague and police personnel to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to excessive blood loss. “His teacher colleague and police rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead,” said Sunita Salunke-Thackeray, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mumbai. A Western Railway official confirmed that the disagreement appeared to have begun among passengers while getting down from the train. “During the altercation, the accused attacked Alok Singh with a sharp weapon, stabbing him in the abdomen. The GRP is investigating the case,” the official said.

Accused Arrested Within 12 Hours

A 27-year-old daily-wage labourer was taken into custody within 12 hours of the incident, an official told news agency PTI. Police said the accused initially managed to escape by blending into the crowd but was later identified and apprehended with the help of CCTV footage from Malad station and nearby areas. He has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.

Who Was Alok Kumar Singh?

Singh lived in Malad East with his wife and had been married for only two years. Family members, relatives, and colleagues described him as soft-spoken, calm, and non-confrontational. “He was a simple person. We had never seen him get angry over anything,” a relative said. “We are still unable to believe this happened. We just want the police to ensure the culprit is punished.” The family also shared that Singh’s father had worked in Delhi for senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh, and that teaching ran in the family, with his uncle also being an educator.

A Teacher Remembered for Kindness

At Narsee Monjee College, Singh’s sudden death has left colleagues deeply shaken. Faculty members said he was known for his gentle demeanour and willingness to help students and colleagues alike. “He was calm, polite, and never got involved in arguments,” a colleague said. “In fact, he often helped resolve disputes among students. This is deeply disturbing for all of us.” College staff noted that Singh had left campus for home between 5.15 pm and 5.30 pm, unaware that his routine commute would turn fatal.

Witnesses, CCTV Footage Under Probe

Investigators said there are multiple witnesses from the train compartment who overheard the argument and saw the accused. Their statements are currently being recorded. Police are also examining CCTV footage from Malad station and earlier stations along the train’s route to trace the accused’s movements and identify the weapon used in the attack.