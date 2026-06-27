Mumbai Muharram Plot? Police Seize 14,900 Rat Poison Capsules, Suspect Larger Conspiracy

A shocking case has emerged from Mumbai, where a man was allegedly caught distributing rat poison capsules during a Muharram procession. Police have seized 14,900 poison-filled capsules from the accused and suspect a larger conspiracy behind the incident.

Accused Held While Distributing Capsules

According to police, the accused was found handing over the capsules to four people during the Muharram procession and was detained on the spot. Officials said the investigation is underway from every possible angle.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jayant Meena said a suspicious individual was spotted during the procession. During questioning, police discovered that he was distributing capsules without any permission.

"At around 4 am, we received information that a person had complained of vomiting and stomach pain. Our team detained the suspect, who admitted that he intended to target the Muharram procession," the DCP said.

14,900 Poison Capsules Seized

Police identified the accused as Faiyaz, a resident of Pune who runs a paint business.

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According to investigators, he had ordered 50 kilograms of zinc phosphide and had allegedly been filling capsules with one gram of poison each at his residence over the past few days with the intention of targeting the Muharram procession.

Police also revealed that the accused had travelled to Iran and Iraq in 2025.

A total of 14,900 poison-filled capsules have been seized. Investigators believe the accused had planned to prepare 30,000 capsules, but they were not distributed before he was detained.