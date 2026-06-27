The accused was caught distributing rat poison capsules during a Muharram procession in Mumbai. He was observed handing them to four people before being detained.
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Mumbai Muharram Plot? Police Seize 14,900 Rat Poison Capsules, Suspect Larger Conspiracy
Mumbai Police detained a Pune man for allegedly distributing rat poison capsules during a Muharram procession. They seized 14,900 capsules and suspect a larger conspiracy. Investigation is underway.
- Mumbai police apprehended man distributing rat poison capsules.
- Officers seized 14,900 poison capsules; investigation uncovered plot.
- Accused Faiyaz admitted intending to target Muharram procession.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the accused caught doing?
How many poison capsules were seized by the police?
Police seized a total of 14,900 poison-filled capsules. Investigators believe the accused had planned to prepare 30,000 capsules in total.
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