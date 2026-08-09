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English NewsCitiesDelhi Crosses August Rainfall Average In Just 8 Days; More Rain Likely In Next 2 Days

Delhi Crosses August Rainfall Average In Just 8 Days; More Rain Likely In Next 2 Days

Delhi has already surpassed its average August rainfall in the first eight days of the month. The capital has also witnessed its wettest August day in two years, receiving 98.7 mm in 24 hours.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi exceeded its average August rainfall within eight days.
  • Capital recorded its wettest August day in two years.
  • Various weather stations also received heavy rainfall amounts.
  • Light to very light rain forecast for next two days.

Delhi has surpassed its average monthly rainfall for August in just the first eight days of the month, with the Safdarjung Observatory recording 230.1 mm of rain so far, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Safdarjung recorded 225.7 mm of rainfall between the beginning of August and 8.30 am on Saturday, followed by another 4.4 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, taking the month's total to 230.1 mm.

The IMD's average rainfall for August in Delhi, based on the 1991-2020 climatological period, is 226.8 mm.

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Wettest August Day In Two Years

The capital also recorded its wettest August day in two years on Saturday, with Safdarjung receiving 98.7 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am.

The last time Delhi recorded higher rainfall in a single August day was on August 1, 2024, when 107.6 mm was recorded at Safdarjung.

The city has been experiencing rainfall for the fourth consecutive day.

Heavy Rain At Several Stations

Several other weather stations also recorded substantial rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday.

Palam received 104.6 mm, Ayanagar 115 mm, Ridge 89.8 mm and Lodi Road 86.8 mm, in addition to Safdarjung's 98.7 mm.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, Ayanagar recorded the highest rainfall at 16 mm, followed by Ridge at 9.4 mm and Lodi Road at 6.5 mm. Safdarjung and Palam each received 4.4 mm during the period.

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Light Rain Likely Over Next Two Days

The IMD has forecast light to very light rain at some places in Delhi over the next two days.

Despite the continued showers, the capital's August rainfall total has already moved above its long-term monthly average, with more rain possible in the coming days.

(With inputs from PTI)

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Delhi already surpassed its average August rainfall?

Yes, Delhi has exceeded its average monthly rainfall for August in just the first eight days. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 230.1 mm, surpassing the average of 226.8 mm.

How much rainfall did Safdarjung record in the first eight days of August?

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a total of 230.1 mm of rainfall in the first eight days of August. This includes 225.7 mm by 8:30 am on Saturday and an additional 4.4 mm later that day.

When was Delhi's wettest August day in the past two years?

Saturday was Delhi's wettest August day in two years, with Safdarjung receiving 98.7 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am. The last higher recording was on August 1, 2024.

What is the rainfall forecast for Delhi for the next two days?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to very light rain at some places in Delhi over the next two days. Despite ongoing showers, the August rainfall total already exceeds the monthly average.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Delhi Monsoon DELHI NEWS
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