Milk To Get Costlier In Maharashtra, Prices Hiked By Rs 2 Per Litre From Aug 11

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra milk prices increase by Rs 2 per litre.

Government confirmed no proposal for milk Minimum Support Price.

India's milk production rose 69% with dairy infrastructure expansion.

Milk prices in Maharashtra will increase by Rs 2 per litre for both cow and buffalo milk from Tuesday, August 11, following a decision by the Milk Producers and Processors Welfare Association.

The price revision is expected to affect consumers across the state as milk producers and processors adjust rates for both varieties.

The decision comes amid continuing discussions over milk pricing, with stakeholders seeking to protect dairy farmers while limiting the impact of higher prices on consumers.

No Proposal For Milk MSP

The price hike comes weeks after the government told Parliament that there was no proposal to introduce a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for milk.

In a written reply to a starred question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, said milk prices were determined by cooperatives and private dairies based on market conditions.

He said the government was implementing several measures aimed at protecting dairy farmers, stabilising milk prices, safeguarding consumer interests and improving quality monitoring.

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Government Expands Dairy Infrastructure

The government said 36,283 new Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCS) had been established at the village level by March 2026, while 31,150 existing societies had been strengthened.

It also said 168 lakh litres per day of milk chilling capacity had been created and 76,748 quality testing devices distributed.

Projects with a combined milk processing and value-addition capacity of 418 lakh litres per day have also been approved, according to the government.

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Milk Production Up 69% In Decade

India produced 248 million metric tonnes (MMT) of milk in 2024-25, compared with 146 MMT in 2014-15, marking an increase of around 69 per cent, the government said.

It attributed the rise to measures including breed development, genetic improvement, free artificial insemination, sex-sorted semen and in-vitro fertilisation.

The government said 17.27 crore artificial inseminations had been carried out, increasing coverage from 20 per cent to 42 per cent and raising milk productivity by 67 per cent.

(With inputs from ANI)