Milk prices will increase by Rs 2 per litre for both cow and buffalo milk from Tuesday, August 11. This decision was made by the Milk Producers and Processors Welfare Association and will affect consumers across the state.
Milk To Get Costlier In Maharashtra, Prices Hiked By Rs 2 Per Litre From Aug 11
Milk prices in Maharashtra are set to increase by Rs 2 per litre from August 11, with the hike affecting both cow and buffalo milk across the state.
- Maharashtra milk prices increase by Rs 2 per litre.
- Government confirmed no proposal for milk Minimum Support Price.
- India's milk production rose 69% with dairy infrastructure expansion.
Milk prices in Maharashtra will increase by Rs 2 per litre for both cow and buffalo milk from Tuesday, August 11, following a decision by the Milk Producers and Processors Welfare Association.
The price revision is expected to affect consumers across the state as milk producers and processors adjust rates for both varieties.
The decision comes amid continuing discussions over milk pricing, with stakeholders seeking to protect dairy farmers while limiting the impact of higher prices on consumers.
No Proposal For Milk MSP
The price hike comes weeks after the government told Parliament that there was no proposal to introduce a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for milk.
In a written reply to a starred question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, said milk prices were determined by cooperatives and private dairies based on market conditions.
He said the government was implementing several measures aimed at protecting dairy farmers, stabilising milk prices, safeguarding consumer interests and improving quality monitoring.
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Government Expands Dairy Infrastructure
The government said 36,283 new Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCS) had been established at the village level by March 2026, while 31,150 existing societies had been strengthened.
It also said 168 lakh litres per day of milk chilling capacity had been created and 76,748 quality testing devices distributed.
Projects with a combined milk processing and value-addition capacity of 418 lakh litres per day have also been approved, according to the government.
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Milk Production Up 69% In Decade
India produced 248 million metric tonnes (MMT) of milk in 2024-25, compared with 146 MMT in 2014-15, marking an increase of around 69 per cent, the government said.
It attributed the rise to measures including breed development, genetic improvement, free artificial insemination, sex-sorted semen and in-vitro fertilisation.
The government said 17.27 crore artificial inseminations had been carried out, increasing coverage from 20 per cent to 42 per cent and raising milk productivity by 67 per cent.
(With inputs from ANI)
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why are milk prices increasing in Maharashtra?
Is the government planning to introduce a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for milk?
No, the government has stated there is no proposal to introduce a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for milk. Milk prices are determined by cooperatives and private dairies based on market conditions.
What initiatives has the government undertaken to support the dairy sector?
The government has established new Dairy Cooperative Societies, strengthened existing ones, created milk chilling capacity, and distributed quality testing devices. These measures aim to protect dairy farmers and stabilize milk prices.
How much has India's milk production increased recently?
India's milk production increased by about 69 percent over the last decade, from 146 million metric tonnes in 2014-15 to 248 million metric tonnes in 2024-25. This rise is attributed to breed development and genetic improvement measures.