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English NewsCities19-Year-Old DU Student Found Dead Near Mall In Delhi's Rajouri Garden; Suicide Note Found

19-Year-Old DU Student Found Dead Near Mall In Delhi's Rajouri Garden; Suicide Note Found

The body was discovered on Saturday by Head Constable Avdesh while he was on routine patrol near the Mall of Rajouri.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
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  • Man arrested for stabbing wife, daughter in dispute.


 New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): A 19-year-old BA third-year student was found dead near the Mall of Rajouri in Rajouri Garden, police said. The incident took place on Saturday when Head Constable (HC) Avdesh discovered the body during routine patrolling duty.
 


 According to DCP West District Hareshwar V Swami, the incident was promptly reported and recorded at the Rajouri Garden Police Station.
 


 Following the discovery, a crime team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were rushed to the location to conduct a detailed inspection of the scene. Investigators recovered a handwritten suicide note from the possession of the deceased. However, no evidence suggesting foul play was found.
 


 The authorities have initiated formal legal proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident is currently underway.
 


 Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police arrested a man accused of attempting to murder his wife and 15-year-old daughter by allegedly stabbing them following a domestic dispute in Delhi's Mansarovar Park area. Police have also recovered the knife allegedly used in the attack.
 


 The police registered FIR No. 212/2026 under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on August 2 at Police Station Mansarovar Park and launched a hunt to trace the accused.
 


 Based on a complaint, the investigators examined CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas, which showed the accused, an e-rickshaw driver, escaping by boarding another e-rickshaw after crossing the Jagatpuri railway line towards Nand Nagri.
 


 During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. He told investigators that he had a heated argument with his wife and daughter over a domestic issue and, in a fit of rage, attacked both of them with a knife before fleeing to avoid arrest. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

How was the accused in the Mansarovar Park case apprehended?

Investigators used CCTV footage to trace the accused, an e-rickshaw driver. He was apprehended after crossing the Jagatpuri railway line and later confessed to the crime.

Published at : 09 Aug 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajouri Garden Delhi POlice DELHI DELHI NEWS
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