'Foolish Ceasefire Violation': Trump Alleges Iran Fired Four Attack Drones At Ships

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump claimed Iran attacked Strait of Hormuz ships.

One drone hit cargo ship; other three were downed.

Trump called the drone attack a ceasefire violation.

US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that Iran launched at least four one-way attack drones at ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, alleging that one of the drones struck the upper deck of a cargo vessel.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the attack caused damage to the ship but did not prevent it from continuing its voyage.

Trump Alleges Drone Strike On Cargo Ship

According to Trump, Iran fired four one-way attack drones at commercial vessels transiting the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship. Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way,” he wrote.

US Claims Three Drones Were Shot Down

Trump further claimed that US forces intercepted and destroyed the remaining three drones before they could strike.

“We knocked down three other Drones,” he said.

Calls Incident 'Foolish Violation' Of Ceasefire

The US President described the alleged drone attack as a breach of the ceasefire agreement.

“Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

No additional details about the identity of the cargo ship or any casualties were provided in his statement.