US President Donald Trump claimed Iran launched at least four one-way attack drones at ships in the Strait of Hormuz. He alleged one drone struck a cargo vessel's upper deck.
'Foolish Ceasefire Violation': Trump Alleges Iran Fired Four Attack Drones At Ships
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the attack caused damage to the ship but did not prevent it from continuing its voyage.
- President Trump claimed Iran attacked Strait of Hormuz ships.
- One drone hit cargo ship; other three were downed.
- Trump called the drone attack a ceasefire violation.
US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that Iran launched at least four one-way attack drones at ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, alleging that one of the drones struck the upper deck of a cargo vessel.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the attack caused damage to the ship but did not prevent it from continuing its voyage.
Trump Alleges Drone Strike On Cargo Ship
According to Trump, Iran fired four one-way attack drones at commercial vessels transiting the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship. Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way,” he wrote.
US Claims Three Drones Were Shot Down
Trump further claimed that US forces intercepted and destroyed the remaining three drones before they could strike.
“We knocked down three other Drones,” he said.
Calls Incident 'Foolish Violation' Of Ceasefire
The US President described the alleged drone attack as a breach of the ceasefire agreement.
“Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
No additional details about the identity of the cargo ship or any casualties were provided in his statement.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did US President Donald Trump claim about Iran?
What was the outcome for the cargo vessel that was hit?
The drone strike caused damage to the ship's upper deck. Despite the damage, the cargo vessel was able to proceed on its voyage.
What happened to the other drones launched by Iran?
Trump claimed that US forces intercepted and destroyed the remaining three drones. This prevented them from striking other commercial vessels.