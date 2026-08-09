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English NewsCitiesBengaluru Techie Goes Missing During Trek At Shivagange; Search Underway

Bengaluru Techie Goes Missing During Trek At Shivagange; Search Underway

CCTV footage shows the man climbing the hills, but there has been no further update about his whereabouts after that. His mobile phone is found to be switched off, police said.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 12:55 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Aug 9 (PTI) A 31-year-old man who went trekking at Shivagange in Nelamangala taluk on the outskirts of the city has been reported missing, police said on Sunday.

Advaith Upadhyay, who hails from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and works for a finance firm in Whitefield, has been reported missing since Friday, police said, adding that an extensive search operation has been launched to trace him.

According to police, Advaith, a resident of the Begur area, had reportedly informed his fiancée of his Shivagange trekking plan. He had also hired a motorcycle for the same.

He is said to have reached the hill around 6.30 am on Friday and parked his rented bike at the foothills before proceeding uphill.

Following a complaint, a person missing case has been registered at the Kadugodi police station, and a search operation has been underway at Shivagange and its vicinity to trace him, a senior police officer said.

Examination of CCTV footage showed him climbing the hills, but there is no further update about his whereabouts, police said, adding that his mobile phone is found to be switched off.

His family also suspects that he may have been kidnapped and harmed by robbers, noticing that he was alone.

"An extensive search operation continues, and further investigation is underway. We are looking into all angles," a senior police officer said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Aug 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka
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