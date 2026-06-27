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English NewsCities'Crushed Skull, Calm Siya': Rescuer Reveals Chilling Claim In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

'Crushed Skull, Calm Siya': Rescuer Reveals Chilling Claim In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

A rescuer said Pune realtor Ketan was found with a crushed skull and multiple injuries after the Lohagad Fort fall. Police also claim the accused deleted chats before and after the alleged murder.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ketan Agarwal found dead with severe head injuries at fort.
  • Police allege fiancée Siya Goyal murdered Agarwal with lover.
  • Accused deleted chats, made over 2,000 calls pre-incident.

Fresh details have emerged in the alleged murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, with a member of the rescue team claiming the 25-year-old was found with severe head injuries, including a crushed skull, and multiple bruises on his limbs after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort.

Sunil Gaikwad, who was part of the team that recovered Agarwal's body on June 18, said they carried out the dead body through the jungle, though we had some difficulty lifting it on the steep slope

"On reaching Lohagad Fort, we discovered a deceased boy with severe head injuries, including a crushed skull, and multiple bruises on his limbs. He had died. We retrieved the dead body and carried it out through the jungle, though we had some difficulty lifting it on the steep slope," Gaikwad told ANI.

'Others Were Distressed, Siya Appeared Calm'

Gaikwad also recalled the atmosphere at the scene, claiming that while family members and onlookers were visibly distressed, Ketan's fiancée Siya Goyal, who has been arrested along with alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary for killing Ketan Agarwal, appeared unusually composed during the recovery operation.

"Notably, Siya was present during the retrieval but appeared calm and not overtly emotional, unlike the other onlookers who were loudly distressed," he alleged.

According to Gaikwad, the police received the emergency call at around 10.30 am, the retrieval operation continued until 12.30 pm, and the body was shifted to the ambulance by about 1.30 pm.

Police allege that Agarwal's death was not an accident but the result of a planned conspiracy involving his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary. Investigators claim the two plotted to push Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

Chats Deleted Before And After Crime

As the investigation progresses, police have uncovered what they describe as another significant lead. Investigators claim both accused deleted their chat history, including messages stored in their phones' recycle bins, before and after the alleged murder.

According to police, forensic analysis indicates that Siya and Chetan had remained in regular contact for months, exchanging more than 2,000 phone calls before the incident.

Investigators further allege that the duo met at a café on the day of the incident to finalise the plan and identify the exact location at Lohagad Fort where the alleged murder would be carried out.

Meanwhile, Siya's brother, Sahil, who introduced her to Chetan, has also been questioned. Police said he told investigators that he was aware of their relationship for several months and had advised his sister to end it as she was engaged to Ketan Agarwal.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are continuing to gather forensic and digital evidence before filing the charge sheet.

Before You Go

Breaking: Washington's Secret Deal Ignites Beirut Fire; Khamenei's Final Journey to Draw 20 Million

Frequently Asked Questions

What injuries did Ketan Agarwal sustain?

Ketan Agarwal suffered severe head injuries, including a crushed skull, and multiple bruises on his limbs. His body was found after he allegedly fell into a gorge at Lohagad Fort.

Who are the main suspects in Ketan Agarwal's death?

Ketan Agarwal's fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, have been arrested. Police allege they conspired to push Agarwal off a cliff.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Pune Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Pune Murder Case Siya Goyal Lohagad Murder Case
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