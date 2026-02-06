Mumbai Mayor Race: MNS Places Fresh Demand Before Shiv Sena (UBT)

All attention is now on the race for the next mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), after the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured a majority in the civic elections. Amid the post-poll churn, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has raised a fresh demand over the allocation of approved corporator posts.

The MNS has sought that one approved corporator post be allotted to it from the quota of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

How Approved Corporator Numbers Are Calculated

As per the prevailing norms, a party requires the strength of 22.7 corporators in the BMC to nominate one approved corporator. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), with 65 corporators, qualifies to nominate three approved corporators on the basis of its numerical strength.

Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS Alliance In Civic Polls

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) and the MNS contested the municipal elections as allies. While the Thackeray-led Sena fought 163 seats, the MNS contested only 53. As part of the alliance arrangement, the MNS ceded several of its traditional strongholds to the Sena (UBT), limiting its own contest to strengthen the partnership.

Why The MNS Is Pressing Its Claim

The MNS argues that it played a key role in the election of the 65 corporators won by the Thackeray faction. Raj Thackeray and Amit Thackeray actively campaigned for Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates in multiple constituencies. On this basis, the MNS expects one of the three approved corporator posts allotted to the Thackeray faction, citing the accommodation it showed during seat-sharing.

Yashwant Killedar’s Statement

MNS group leader and corporator Yashwant Killedar said the BMC has a total of 10 approved corporator posts, allocated strictly according to numerical strength. He stated that the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena together would get six approved corporators, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) three, and the Congress one.

Killedar added that since the MNS and the MIM do not have sufficient numbers, they are not entitled to approved corporator posts directly. However, he noted that party workers and office-bearers believe the MNS should be accommodated with one of the three approved corporator posts allotted to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Party-wise Strength in the BMC

BJP: 89

Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction): 65

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction): 29

Congress: 24

MNS: 6

MIM: 8

NCP: 3

SP: 2

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction): 1

Total corporators: 227