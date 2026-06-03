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HomeCitiesHeavy Rain, Gusty Winds Lash Mumbai As Southwest Monsoon Set To Reach Kerala On June 4

Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Lash Mumbai As Southwest Monsoon Set To Reach Kerala On June 4

The India Meteorological Department said conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into Kerala and adjoining regions around June 4.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 10:07 AM (IST)

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds on Wednesday, bringing relief from the summer heat but causing disruptions in parts of the city. The development comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the southwest monsoon is expected to make its onset over Kerala around June 4.

Visuals from several areas showed intense showers and gusty conditions as weather activity intensified across Maharashtra's capital.

The weather agency noted that conditions are favourable for the further advance of the monsoon into parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Islands, Kerala and Tamil Nadu around the same period.

The monsoon is also expected to progress into additional parts of the Bay of Bengal in the coming days.

Monsoon Arrival Delayed

The IMD had earlier forecast the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala by May 26. However, the arrival was delayed, prompting the department to revise its forecast last week and indicate that onset would likely occur during the first week of June.

Typically, the monsoon reaches Kerala around June 1, marking the beginning of India's four-month rainy season.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Rain Alert Issued As Western Disturbance Brings Relief From Heat

IMD Forecasts Below-Normal Rainfall

In its latest seasonal outlook, the IMD projected that India is likely to receive 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall during the 2026 southwest monsoon season.

The LPA for seasonal rainfall across the country, based on data from 1971 to 2020, stands at 87 centimetres. Rainfall below 90 per cent of the LPA is classified as deficient.

The weather department attributed the subdued rainfall outlook partly to the gradual development of El Niño conditions over the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which are generally associated with weaker monsoon rainfall in India.

According to the IMD, neutral ENSO conditions are transitioning towards El Niño, which is expected to remain weak in June before strengthening to moderate or strong levels by September.

ALSO READ: What Is A Super El Niño? How Is It Going To Affect Weather Pattern This Year

Before You Go

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Mumbai Rain Mumbai Weather IMD
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