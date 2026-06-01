What Is A Super El Niño? How Is It Going To Affect Weather Pattern This Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom El Niño event shows growing possibility of developing further.

Strong El Niño could significantly impact global weather, economies.

Super El Niño term informal; denotes exceptionally powerful events.

Event's rare strength may alter rainfall, crop production worldwide.

A powerful climate pattern known as El Niño could make a comeback in the coming months, and forecasters say there is a growing possibility that it may develop into a very strong event, often referred to as a “Super El Niño.” If that happens, the effects could be felt far beyond the Pacific Ocean, influencing weather, agriculture, energy markets and economies around the world.

What Is El Niño?

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon that begins in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. It develops when sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific become significantly warmer than normal for a sustained period.

Under normal conditions, trade winds blow from east to west across the Pacific, pushing warm water toward Asia and Australia. During an El Niño event, these winds weaken or sometimes reverse direction. As a result, warm water spreads eastward toward the Americas, altering ocean temperatures and atmospheric circulation.

These changes can shift rainfall patterns, storm tracks and temperature trends across different parts of the world.

Why Is El Niño Making Headlines Again?

According to forecasts from the US Climate Prediction Center, the likelihood of El Niño developing by the end of July has risen sharply. Scientists are also warning that there is a significant chance the event could strengthen further and become a strong or very strong El Niño by 2027.

A stronger El Niño generally increases the risk of extreme weather events in many regions, although the exact impacts vary from country to country.

What Is a “Super El Niño”?

The term “Super El Niño” is not an official scientific classification used by weather agencies. Instead, it is an informal label often used to describe an exceptionally powerful El Niño event.

Scientists measure El Niño intensity by monitoring sea surface temperatures in a part of the Pacific known as the Niño 3.4 region.

An El Niño is declared when ocean temperatures rise at least 0.5°C above average for a sustained period.

A strong El Niño occurs when temperatures are at least 1.5°C above normal.

A very strong El Niño is typically associated with temperature anomalies of 2°C or more.

When temperatures reach these exceptionally high levels, media and climate observers often refer to the event as a "Super El Niño."

How Rare Are Super El Niño Events?

Very strong El Niño episodes are relatively uncommon.

Only a handful have been recorded since the mid-20th century. One of the most notable examples occurred in 2015-16, which brought widespread weather disruptions across several continents.

While stronger El Niño events increase the chances of severe weather, they do not automatically guarantee disasters. Local conditions and other climate factors also play a major role.

How Often Does El Niño Occur?

El Niño does not follow a fixed schedule. It generally appears every two to seven years and can last anywhere from several months to more than a year.

The phenomenon is part of a broader climate system known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), which has three phases:

El Niño – warmer-than-normal Pacific waters.

La Niña – cooler-than-normal Pacific waters.

Neutral – conditions between the two extremes.

The most recent El Niño occurred during 2023-24.

Why Does It Matter Globally?

Because the Pacific Ocean covers nearly one-third of the Earth's surface, changes there can influence weather patterns around the globe.

A strong El Niño can affect:

Rainfall and drought patterns

Crop production and food prices

Energy demand and electricity markets

Flood and storm risks

Global inflation linked to agricultural and commodity prices

Some regions may experience excessive rainfall and flooding, while others could face prolonged dry spells and heatwaves.

What Could It Mean for India?

Historically, El Niño has often been associated with weaker monsoon rainfall in India, although the relationship is not always straightforward. Factors such as the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and regional weather systems can either amplify or offset El Niño's effects.

Meteorologists will closely monitor Pacific Ocean temperatures over the coming months to assess whether the developing event strengthens into a very strong El Niño and what that could mean for India's weather, agriculture and water resources.