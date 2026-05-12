'Are You Single?': Man Arrested For Harassing Woman Cop In Indore 

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police vow to continue similar operations for safety.

In a bid to curb harassment and ensure women’s safety, police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore carried out a special sting operation in the Vijay Nagar area and arrested a man accused of harassing a woman police officer deployed in plain clothes.

According to police, repeated complaints had been received about miscreants allegedly stalking women and passing inappropriate comments near Meghdoot Garden in the Vijay Nagar police station area.

Taking the complaints seriously, Vijay Nagar police planned an undercover operation. As part of the exercise, women police personnel dressed in civilian clothes were sent to walk around the area, while a backup police team kept watch from a distance.

Accused Asked Woman Officer ‘Are You Single?’

During the operation, a youth identified as Sarvesh Sahu, a resident of Sagar district, allegedly approached one of the women officers, not knowing who she was. Police said the accused attempted to strike up a conversation and allegedly made inappropriate remarks, including asking the woman officer if she was “single.”

As soon as the accused allegedly misbehaved with the undercover officer, the police team monitoring the situation moved in and caught him on the spot. He was later taken to Vijay Nagar police station, where legal action was initiated against him.

Police Plan More Surprise Operations

Police officials said the sting operation was launched in response to frequent complaints of eve-teasing, stalking and harassment in the Meghdoot Garden area.

Authorities added that similar surprise operations would continue in other crowded locations and public spaces across the city to strengthen women’s safety and crack down on harassment incidents