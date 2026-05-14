NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests 2 More; 7 Accused Held So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBI arrests two more accused in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Searches conducted at 14 locations nationwide by CBI.

Total arrests reach seven with new Maharashtra detentions.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more accused persons and conducted searches at 14 locations across the country in the last 24 hours in connection with alleged irregularities related to the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak case.

According to officials, the agency carried out coordinated search operations at 14 locations across India as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged paper leak.

Fresh Arrests In Maharashtra

Two additional accused, one from Pune and one from Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra, were arrested in the last 24 hours.

#UPDATE | The Rouse Avenue court granted 7 days' custody of the 5 accused arrested in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. https://t.co/YBhM88Oytp — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2026

The accused have been identified as:

Dhananjay Lokhanda, Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra) Manisha Waghmare, Pune (Maharashtra)

With these arrests, the total number of arrests in the case has now risen to seven.

Earlier Arrests In The Case

In an earlier development, five accused were arrested the previous day. Of these, three were from Jaipur, one from Gurugram, and one from Nashik.

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak Row Intensifies As Dharmendra Pradhan Faces Protests In Ahmedabad

Investigation Underway

Officials said several other suspects are currently under interrogation and further action in the case is underway as the investigation continues.

ALSO READ: CBI Arrests 5 in NEET UG-2026 Paper Leak Case, Raids Jaipur, Nashik, Gurugram

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