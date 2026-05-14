The CBI has arrested two more accused persons in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to seven.
NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests 2 More; 7 Accused Held So Far
According to officials, the agency carried out coordinated search operations at 14 locations across India as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged paper leak.
- CBI arrests two more accused in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
- Searches conducted at 14 locations nationwide by CBI.
- Total arrests reach seven with new Maharashtra detentions.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more accused persons and conducted searches at 14 locations across the country in the last 24 hours in connection with alleged irregularities related to the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak case.
According to officials, the agency carried out coordinated search operations at 14 locations across India as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged paper leak.
Fresh Arrests In Maharashtra
Two additional accused, one from Pune and one from Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra, were arrested in the last 24 hours.
#UPDATE | The Rouse Avenue court granted 7 days' custody of the 5 accused arrested in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. https://t.co/YBhM88Oytp— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2026
The accused have been identified as:
- Dhananjay Lokhanda, Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra)
- Manisha Waghmare, Pune (Maharashtra)
With these arrests, the total number of arrests in the case has now risen to seven.
Earlier Arrests In The Case
In an earlier development, five accused were arrested the previous day. Of these, three were from Jaipur, one from Gurugram, and one from Nashik.
ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak Row Intensifies As Dharmendra Pradhan Faces Protests In Ahmedabad
Investigation Underway
Officials said several other suspects are currently under interrogation and further action in the case is underway as the investigation continues.
ALSO READ: CBI Arrests 5 in NEET UG-2026 Paper Leak Case, Raids Jaipur, Nashik, Gurugram
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many people has the CBI arrested in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case recently?
Where were the latest arrests in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case made?
The two most recent arrests were made in Maharashtra. One accused is from Pune, and the other is from Ahilyanagar.
How many locations were searched by the CBI in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case?
The CBI conducted coordinated search operations at 14 locations across India as part of its ongoing investigation.