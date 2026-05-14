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HomeEducationNEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests 2 More; 7 Accused Held So Far

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests 2 More; 7 Accused Held So Far

According to officials, the agency carried out coordinated search operations at 14 locations across India as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged paper leak.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 14 May 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CBI arrests two more accused in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
  • Searches conducted at 14 locations nationwide by CBI.
  • Total arrests reach seven with new Maharashtra detentions.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more accused persons and conducted searches at 14 locations across the country in the last 24 hours in connection with alleged irregularities related to the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak case.

According to officials, the agency carried out coordinated search operations at 14 locations across India as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged paper leak.

Fresh Arrests In Maharashtra

Two additional accused, one from Pune and one from Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra, were arrested in the last 24 hours.

The accused have been identified as:

  1. Dhananjay Lokhanda, Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra)
  2. Manisha Waghmare, Pune (Maharashtra)

With these arrests, the total number of arrests in the case has now risen to seven.

Earlier Arrests In The Case

In an earlier development, five accused were arrested the previous day. Of these, three were from Jaipur, one from Gurugram, and one from Nashik.

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak Row Intensifies As Dharmendra Pradhan Faces Protests In Ahmedabad

Investigation Underway

Officials said several other suspects are currently under interrogation and further action in the case is underway as the investigation continues.

ALSO READ: CBI Arrests 5 in NEET UG-2026 Paper Leak Case, Raids Jaipur, Nashik, Gurugram

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people has the CBI arrested in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case recently?

The CBI has arrested two more accused persons in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to seven.

Where were the latest arrests in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case made?

The two most recent arrests were made in Maharashtra. One accused is from Pune, and the other is from Ahilyanagar.

How many locations were searched by the CBI in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case?

The CBI conducted coordinated search operations at 14 locations across India as part of its ongoing investigation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 08:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET UG-2026 Paper Leak Case CBI Arrests Two More Accused Total Arrests Rise To 7
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