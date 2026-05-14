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HomeCitiesShocking Video Shows UP Man Flung 50 Feet Into Air With Tin Roof During Violent Storm

Shocking Video Shows UP Man Flung 50 Feet Into Air With Tin Roof During Violent Storm

A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows the man holding onto a tin roof as strong winds lift both him and the metal structure into the air.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 14 May 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Man flung 50 feet by storm, lands in field.
  • Storm tragically claims at least four lives in UP.
  • Victim recounts holding shed as winds lifted him.

In a shocking incident during the powerful storm that swept across Uttar Pradesh, a man was flung nearly 50 feet into the air along with a tin roof before crashing into a nearby field in Bareilly district.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Bamiyana village, where adverse weather conditions claimed at least four lives.

Viral Video Captures Terrifying Moment

A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows the man holding onto a tin roof as strong winds lift both him and the metal structure into the air.

Moments later, he lets go, performs a somersault mid-air and falls into an adjacent field.

Initially, several social media users questioned the authenticity of the clip and speculated that it may have been generated using artificial intelligence.

However, for the victim, identified as Nanhe Mian, the incident was painfully real.

‘The Wind Lifted Both the Shed and Me’

Nanhe Mian, an e-rickshaw driver in his 50s, said he had gone to a wedding hall to collect some items when the storm suddenly intensified.

“The wind was so strong that the tin shed started making loud noises. I thought if I did not hold onto it, it would be blown away in the storm. So, I immediately grabbed a rope tied to the shed,” he said.

“Then a very strong gust came and lifted both the shed and me into the air. I was carried nearly 50 ft into the air before the storm weakened and I fell to the ground,” he added.

Nanhe, who lives with his wife and five children, suffered injuries to his head, back, arms and legs, including fractures in one arm and one leg.

Police Confirm Incident

According to a statement issued by Bareilly Police, Nanhe was standing inside the wedding hall in Bamiyana village when strong winds and rain ripped apart the tin roof of the structure.

Storm Havoc Across Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government said at least 89 people were killed and around 50 injured in storm- and rain-related incidents across the state on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Massive Weather Destruction In UP: 111 Dead, 72 Injured After Storms And Lightning

Several animals also died, while houses and shops suffered damage in multiple districts.

In Bareilly alone, four people were killed between 8.30 am and 11.30 pm on Wednesday. Officials said nine animals perished and around 30 houses sustained severe damage during the storm.

ALSO READ: MSMEs Key To Andhra’s 20 Lakh Jobs Goal, Says Nara Lokesh

Before You Go

SIR Expansion Begins: Punjab, Uttarakhand Among 16 States Set for Voter Roll Revision

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Nanhe Mian during the storm in Uttar Pradesh?

During a powerful storm, Nanhe Mian was lifted into the air along with a tin roof and carried about 50 feet before falling into a field.

Where and when did this incident with Nanhe Mian occur?

The incident occurred in Bamiyana village, Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday during a severe storm.

Was the video of Nanhe Mian being flung into the air real?

Yes, the video was real. Nanhe Mian confirmed the incident, stating that the strong winds lifted both him and the tin shed he was holding onto.

What injuries did Nanhe Mian sustain?

Nanhe Mian suffered injuries to his head, back, arms, and legs, including fractures in one arm and one leg.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
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Viral Video Shocking Video Shows UP Man Flung 50 Feet Into Air Violent Storm UP Storm Bareilly Man
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