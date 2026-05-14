200 Boeing Jets For China: Trump Hails Mega Aviation Deal During Beijing Visit

US President Donald Trump has said China will place an order for 200 Boeing aircraft as part of efforts to support American manufacturing jobs and strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries. Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity during his visit to Beijing, Trump said the agreement would provide a major boost to the US aerospace sector. The announcement came as Trump held high-level meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid renewed efforts by both nations to stabilise bilateral ties despite ongoing geopolitical and trade tensions.

Boeing Deal

Trump said the proposed aircraft purchase would help secure manufacturing jobs in the United States and strengthen commercial ties between Washington and Beijing.

The CEO of Boeing and more than a dozen senior corporate executives accompanied Trump during the Beijing visit, underlining the economic significance of the trip.

The announcement comes at a time when Boeing is seeking to expand international demand and recover from a series of production and regulatory challenges in recent years.

While details of the proposed deal were not immediately disclosed, the scale of the order would mark one of the largest aviation purchases involving China and a US manufacturer.

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Xi’s Conciliatory Tone

During a state banquet in Beijing, Xi adopted a notably warm tone while speaking about US-China relations.

The Chinese President said China’s “great rejuvenation” and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” agenda could progress together if both countries worked towards a stable relationship.

Xi described ties between the world’s two largest economies as the most important bilateral relationship of the modern era and warned that both sides “must make it work and never mess it up”.

He repeatedly stressed the importance of cooperation over confrontation and said China and the United States should act as partners rather than rivals.

Trump responded by inviting Xi to visit the White House on September 24 and highlighted the long historical relationship between the American and Chinese people.

“The world is a special world with the two of us united and together,” Trump said during the banquet, while praising shared values such as hard work, courage and achievement.

Also Read: Xi Draws Red Line On Taiwan In Trump Meeting, Warns Of Conflict If Issue Is Mishandled