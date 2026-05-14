Delhi: What Are The New E-rickshaw Rules To Come Into Effect From Tomorrow?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi reopens e-rickshaw online registration after five months.

New rules link one e-rickshaw to one driving license.

Mandatory two-week training required for all applicants.

Government aims to regulate, improve last-mile connectivity.

The Delhi Transport Department is set to restart the online registration process for e-rickshaws in the national capital after a five-month suspension, officials said on Tuesday. The department has also introduced fresh eligibility conditions aimed at regulating the rapidly growing number of e-rickshaws operating in the city.

Under the revised system, only one e-rickshaw will be allowed to be registered against a single driving licence. Officials said that earlier, multiple e-rickshaws could be registered in the name of one licence holder, leading to concerns over concentrated ownership and unauthorised operations.

Two-Week Training Mandatory

The government has also made a two-week training programme compulsory for applicants seeking registration. Authorities said registration will only be approved after the applicant submits a valid training certificate.

A dedicated online registration link will soon be made available on the official website of the Transport Department.

According to officials, the registration process had been halted in November last year while the department worked on a new framework to better manage the increasing number of e-rickshaws used for last-mile connectivity across the city.

Linking One Vehicle To One License Holder

Transport Minister officials said the government wants to improve last-mile transport options for commuters while ensuring proper regulation of e-rickshaw operations and protecting the interests of drivers. Authorities believe linking one vehicle to one licence holder will help reduce violations and remove unauthorised vehicles from Delhi’s roads.

In April, the department also withdrew an earlier circular that allowed companies to register multiple electric carts and e-rickshaws under a single entity. Officials said the decision was aimed at preventing large-scale ownership by a few operators and encouraging self-employment opportunities among individual drivers.

The Delhi government is also working on a broader e-rickshaw policy and plans to strengthen enforcement measures in the coming weeks to regulate the sector more effectively.