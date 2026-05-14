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HomeCitiesDelhi: What Are The New E-rickshaw Rules To Come Into Effect From Tomorrow?

Delhi: What Are The New E-rickshaw Rules To Come Into Effect From Tomorrow?

Transport Minister officials said the government wants to improve last-mile transport options for commuters while ensuring proper regulation of e-rickshaw operations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 May 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi reopens e-rickshaw online registration after five months.
  • New rules link one e-rickshaw to one driving license.
  • Mandatory two-week training required for all applicants.
  • Government aims to regulate, improve last-mile connectivity.

The Delhi Transport Department is set to restart the online registration process for e-rickshaws in the national capital after a five-month suspension, officials said on Tuesday. The department has also introduced fresh eligibility conditions aimed at regulating the rapidly growing number of e-rickshaws operating in the city.

Under the revised system, only one e-rickshaw will be allowed to be registered against a single driving licence. Officials said that earlier, multiple e-rickshaws could be registered in the name of one licence holder, leading to concerns over concentrated ownership and unauthorised operations.

Two-Week Training Mandatory

The government has also made a two-week training programme compulsory for applicants seeking registration. Authorities said registration will only be approved after the applicant submits a valid training certificate.

A dedicated online registration link will soon be made available on the official website of the Transport Department.

According to officials, the registration process had been halted in November last year while the department worked on a new framework to better manage the increasing number of e-rickshaws used for last-mile connectivity across the city.

Linking One Vehicle To One License Holder

Transport Minister officials said the government wants to improve last-mile transport options for commuters while ensuring proper regulation of e-rickshaw operations and protecting the interests of drivers. Authorities believe linking one vehicle to one licence holder will help reduce violations and remove unauthorised vehicles from Delhi’s roads.

In April, the department also withdrew an earlier circular that allowed companies to register multiple electric carts and e-rickshaws under a single entity. Officials said the decision was aimed at preventing large-scale ownership by a few operators and encouraging self-employment opportunities among individual drivers.

The Delhi government is also working on a broader e-rickshaw policy and plans to strengthen enforcement measures in the coming weeks to regulate the sector more effectively.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Congress Appoints VD Satheesan as Kerala CLP Leader, CM Face Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the online registration for e-rickshaws restart in Delhi?

The online registration process for e-rickshaws in Delhi is set to restart soon after a five-month suspension.

What is the new rule regarding e-rickshaw registration and driving licenses?

Under the revised system, only one e-rickshaw can be registered against a single driving licence to prevent concentrated ownership.

Is there any mandatory training for e-rickshaw registration?

Yes, a two-week training programme is now compulsory for all applicants seeking e-rickshaw registration.

Why was the e-rickshaw registration process suspended?

The registration was halted to develop a new framework for better management of the increasing number of e-rickshaws in the city.

What was the purpose of withdrawing the circular allowing companies to register multiple e-rickshaws?

This was done to prevent large-scale ownership by a few operators and encourage self-employment for individual drivers.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
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DELHI NEWS Delhi E-rickshaw Rules
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