BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meet Sparks Optimism For A Productive Summit

The BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, hosted by India, showcased strong participation from all member nations and partner countries, under the chairmanship of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. This meeting followed the last gathering on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) on September 26, 2025, where India took on the role of incoming BRICS Chair for 2026. The gathering in New Delhi is of significant importance, particularly because it included Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi. His decision to attend, despite Iran being in a state of war for nearly three months, underscores the meeting's critical role in shaping global geopolitics.

Araghchi’s visit to India comes at a particularly pivotal moment, as the global community is increasingly exploring a potential resolution to the ongoing war. His presence carries significant weight, especially in light of the widespread speculation among foreign policy experts that he would not attend the meeting in New Delhi. This apprehension stems from diplomatic channels revealing Tehran's dissatisfaction with New Delhi regarding its silence on the United States' illegal war against Iran.

Moreover, Iranian officials are particularly frustrated that India has not issued a national statement condemning the assassination of their Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was killed in an airstrike executed by the United States, orchestrated at the behest of Israel. This lack of a vociferous support from India in times of crisis is seen by Tehran as a failure to stand in solidarity with a key regional partner, raising tensions and complicating diplomatic relations between the two nations at a critical juncture.

In his opening remarks, Aragchi-who was visiting India for the first time since the war began on February 28-clearly stated that his country was subjected to “brutal and unlawful aggression” by the United States. He said, “Iran is a victim of illegal expansionism and war-mongering.” Aragchi, who has been standing firm steering his country’s foreign policy effectively and cautiously despite all odds, made it clear that if the war continues then there will be "regional instability."

"Did we retreat from our idea of independence? Did we surrender to the will and whims of the imperial power? The answer is clear- We did not and never will… Iran is unbreakable and only emerges stronger and more united when under pressure,” Aragchi said in New Delhi while mentioning that his country is still willing to go down the road of diplomacy to bring an end to the war and that he believes there is “no such thing as a military solution” and that they will never bow to any kind of threat.

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Aragchi, in his statement, implored the BRICS member countries to “jointly step up” their efforts to ending the United States “sense of entitlement which has no place in today’s world … That false sense of entitlement must be shattered by all of us. Iran, therefore, calls upon BRICS member-states and all responsible members of international community to explicitly condemn violations of international law by the United States and Israel… BRICS can and must be one of the principal pillars in shaping a just, balanced and humane global order.” These statements from the Iranian Foreign Minister clearly indicate that Tehran is urging India to assume a more responsible role as the BRICS chair and potentially act as a mediator.

Despite numerous attempts, Pakistan has struggled to facilitate a second round of negotiations between the conflicting parties-Iran and the United States-through the Islamabad Talks framework. The first round was held in the Pakistani capital on April 11-12. Meanwhile, the recent successful convening of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in India presents New Delhi with a unique opportunity to assume a more proactive role in seeking a resolution to this ongoing conflict.

As the current chair of BRICS, India holds both the responsibility and the potential to significantly impact the future dynamics of this situation, especially with the upcoming BRICS Summit slated for September this year, which can be transformed into a pivotal moment in international relations.

Moreover, India could strategically engage with China-a key member of the BRICS grouping-to foster closer ties between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, both of which are also part of BRICS, and Iran. This collaboration could open new avenues for dialogue and understanding in a region marked by tension.

This moment might be India’s final opportunity to assert itself on the global stage, one that has been set into motion by the recent BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The confluence of these diplomatic efforts could pave the way for a historic summit that not only addresses the conflict but reshapes alliances in the region.

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Nayanima Basu is a senior independent journalist.

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