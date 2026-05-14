Indian-Flagged Ship Sinks After Drone Strikes Near Strait Of Hormuz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian-flagged ship sunk by drone attack off Oman.

UKMTO reports seizure of another vessel near Hormuz.

Vessel reportedly taken towards Iranian waters.

The ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran in West Asia has triggered fresh tensions in the Strait of Hormuz region after an Indian-flagged cargo ship was sunk in a drone attack off the coast of Oman.

Less than 24 hours after the incident, another maritime security alert emerged involving the reported seizure of a separate vessel near the strategically crucial waterway.

UK Maritime Agency Reports Ship Seizure

Britain’s maritime security agency, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), said on Thursday that it had received information regarding the seizure of a ship approximately 38 nautical miles, or around 70 kilometres, north-east of Fujairah port in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the agency, the identity of the vessel has not yet been disclosed.

The UKMTO said the ship was anchored near the Strait of Hormuz when it was reportedly captured by unauthorised individuals and was being taken towards Iranian waters.

Indian-Flagged Ship Sunk In Drone Attack

The Gujarat-based cargo vessel Haji Ali came under a drone attack at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday while passing through the Lima area off the northern coast of Oman.

The strike triggered a massive fire onboard, causing the vessel to lose balance before sinking into the sea.

India Condemns Attack

The Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the attack on Thursday.

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Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman is completely unacceptable, and we strongly condemn the continued targeting of commercial and civilian vessels.”

He added that all Indian crew members aboard the ship were safe and expressed support for the Omani authorities involved in the rescue efforts.

Strait Of Hormuz Under Global Focus

The developments come amid heightened tensions in West Asia linked to the ongoing US-Iran conflict, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a key flashpoint for global maritime security and international trade.

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