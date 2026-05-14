ED Arrests Kolkata DCP Santanu Sinha Biswas In Alleged Land-Grabbing Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata Police DC Santanu Sinha Biswas arrested in land-grabbing probe.

Officer allegedly evaded questions, concealed information from investigators.

ED claims Biswas part of syndicate involved in illegal land deals.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Santanu Sinha Biswas after nearly 10-and-a-half hours of questioning in connection with an alleged land-grabbing, extortion and financial fraud probe linked to businessman “Sona Pappu”. The senior police officer, who had earlier skipped multiple ED summons, appeared before investigators on Thursday morning before being taken into custody. The central agency alleged that Biswas evaded several questions during interrogation, concealed information and attempted to mislead investigators despite being confronted with documents and digital evidence recovered during the probe.

ED Probe

According to ED sources, Santanu Sinha Biswas was questioned in connection with three separate cases-an alleged extortion and fraud case linked to Sona Pappu, irregularities in NRI quota medical admissions, and a sand smuggling probe.

However, the arrest on Thursday was made specifically in the Sona Pappu extortion case. Officials said he would be produced before court on Friday.

Investigators claimed that several incriminating documents and diary entries mentioning Biswas were recovered during raids at the residence of businessman Joy S Kamdar in Behala, who was earlier arrested in the case.

The ED further alleged that during questioning, Biswas initially cooperated but later stopped responding clearly after being shown WhatsApp chats and documents recovered from Kamdar’s phone.

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‘Syndicate Nexus’

The agency has alleged that Biswas was part of a larger “syndicate nexus” involving illegal land acquisition, extortion and financial transactions.

According to ED claims submitted before a special court earlier, fake FIRs were allegedly used to intimidate landowners in different parts of Kolkata. Investigators alleged that landowners were summoned to police stations, pressured and forced into surrendering properties.

The agency claimed Kamdar operated with support from influential individuals and that Biswas allegedly used his position to facilitate illegal activities and financial transactions.

ED sources further claimed that at least 12 Kolkata Police officials may have links to the alleged network.

Officials said lookout notices had earlier been considered after Biswas repeatedly skipped summons. The agency is now expected to seek custodial interrogation to further investigate the alleged financial and land-related network.

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