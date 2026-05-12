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HomeCities12 Bikes, Fuel Tanker Destroyed In Massive Fire At MP Petrol Pump

12 Bikes, Fuel Tanker Destroyed In Massive Fire At MP Petrol Pump

The fire reportedly broke out around 8:30 pm on Monday (May 11), when a long queue of vehicles was lined up at the petrol pump for refuelling.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 May 2026 07:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fire erupted at Bharat Petroleum station, injuring 12 people.
  • Burning motorcycle rolled into petrol tanker, spreading flames.
  • Staff and emergency services controlled blaze after extensive efforts.
  • Injured treated locally and in Indore for critical care.

A major fire broke out at a Bharat Petroleum fuel station in Pachore town of Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Monday night, leaving 12 people injured and triggering panic in the area.

The incident occurred at the Chunnalal-Munnalal Bharat Petrol Pump located in the middle of the city. According to officials, 12 motorcycles and a petrol tanker were completely destroyed in the blaze. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and police have launched an investigation.

The fire reportedly broke out around 8:30 pm on Monday (May 11), when a long queue of vehicles was lined up at the petrol pump for refuelling. Eyewitnesses said the flames suddenly erupted and quickly spread across the station, engulfing several motorcycles within minutes.

Burning Bike Rolled Near Petrol Tanker

According to eyewitness accounts, a motorcyclist had just refuelled and was leaving the station when his bike suddenly caught fire. In panic, the rider abandoned the motorcycle and ran for safety. The burning bike reportedly rolled toward a nearby petrol tanker, causing the flames to spread rapidly to other vehicles parked at the station.

The incident created chaos inside the petrol pump premises as people rushed to save themselves. Some attempted to move their vehicles away, but the fire spread so quickly that many were unable to react in time. Within seconds, thick smoke and flames engulfed the entire fuel station area.

Petrol Pump Staff Helped Bring Fire Under Control

Petrol pump employees immediately began efforts to contain the blaze using fire safety equipment available at the station. Police and fire brigade teams also rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. After intense efforts, the fire was eventually brought under control.

Among the injured, Balram Gurjar, a resident of Old Pachore, sustained serious burn injuries. Eleven others were also hurt in the incident. The injured were admitted to hospitals in Pachore, Shajapur and private medical facilities, while one critically injured person was referred to Indore for advanced treatment.

Authorities said the exact cause of the fire is still unknown and a detailed investigation is underway. The incident has created fear and panic among residents of Pachore town.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Bharat Petroleum fuel station in Pachore?

A major fire broke out at the Chunnalal-Munnalal Bharat Petrol Pump on Monday night. The blaze injured 12 people and destroyed 12 motorcycles and a petrol tanker.

How did the fire start at the petrol station?

The exact cause is unknown, but eyewitnesses reported a motorcyclist's bike catching fire after refueling. The burning bike reportedly rolled towards a petrol tanker, spreading the flames.

Were there any injuries from the fire?

Yes, 12 people were injured in the incident. One person sustained serious burn injuries and was referred for advanced treatment in Indore.

Who helped to control the fire?

Petrol pump employees initiated efforts to control the blaze using available safety equipment. Police and fire brigade teams also responded and helped extinguish the fire.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 07:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Petrol Pump Fire MP News MP Petrol Pump
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