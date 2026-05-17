Delhi-NCR continued to experience rising temperatures over the past few days, with heatwave-like conditions tightening their grip across the region even as strong evening winds offered brief respite from the scorching heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures are expected to rise further over the next few days, with no major relief likely immediately.

The weather office said the maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next three days before stabilising thereafter. The minimum temperature is also expected to rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the same period.

Temperatures Continue To Climb

On Saturday, the national capital recorded clear skies throughout the day. The minimum temperature settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature reached 40.8 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of Delhi recorded temperatures close to 42 degrees Celsius, with the Ridge area registering a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius. Neighbouring Gurugram and Ghaziabad recorded maximum temperatures of 39.9 degrees Celsius.

During the past 24 hours, Delhi witnessed a rise of nearly 1 degree Celsius in maximum temperature, while minimum temperatures dipped by around 1-2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said the minimum temperature across the capital remained between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature ranged between 41 and 42 degrees Celsius during this period.

In some areas, the maximum temperature remained 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal, while other locations recorded near-normal temperatures.

The department also noted that west-northwesterly winds blew across Delhi at speeds of 15-25 kmph over the last 24 hours.

Thunderstorm Likely In Delhi Today

For Sunday, the IMD has forecast a further rise in temperatures, with the minimum temperature likely to remain between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius and the maximum expected to range between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said strong sunshine is expected from the morning hours, although the sky may remain partly cloudy during the day.

It also predicted the possibility of a change in weather conditions later in the day, with thunder and lightning likely during the afternoon or evening hours.

Strong surface winds are also expected to sweep through Delhi during the day, blowing at speeds of 20-30 kmph and gusting up to 40 kmph at isolated places.

Advisory Issued Amid Heatwave Concerns

In view of the rising temperatures and continuing heatwave conditions, the IMD has advised children, elderly people and those suffering from chronic illnesses to remain cautious.

The department warned that prolonged exposure to heat could aggravate existing health conditions and urged people to avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours.

Residents have also been advised to wear light and loose cotton clothing to minimise the effects of the intense heat.

Meanwhile, severe heatwave conditions have also been reported from parts of Uttar Pradesh, where temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius in Banda, prompting heatwave alerts in several districts.