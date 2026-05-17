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HomeNewsWorld‘Virgin Girl’s’ Silence To Be Treated As Consent For Marriage In Afghanistan Now: Report

‘Virgin Girl’s’ Silence To Be Treated As Consent For Marriage In Afghanistan Now: Report

According to reports, the Taliban’s new family laws in Afghanistan allow a girl’s silence to be treated as consent for marriage.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 May 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Afghanistan's Taliban enacts family laws, raising rights concerns.
  • Laws interpret unmarried women's silence as marriage consent.
  • New rules grant fathers broad child marriage authority.

Fresh family regulations introduced by Afghanistan’s Taliban administration have triggered concern among activists and international observers over provisions linked to marriage and the rights of girls. According to reports, the new legal framework, approved by Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, sets out rules on divorce, separation, guardianship and marriage practices. Critics argue the measures could tighten restrictions on women and weaken safeguards for minors in a country already facing severe curbs on female freedoms since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

Consent Rules Spark Concern

According to reports, one of the most controversial clauses allows a young unmarried woman’s silence to be interpreted as acceptance of a marriage proposal. Rights groups and legal observers say such wording raises concerns over the absence of clear and explicit consent.

The regulations reportedly hand broad authority over child marriages to fathers and grandfathers. Reports also suggest that marriages involving underage girls can only be challenged after the girl reaches puberty and through the approval of Taliban-run courts.

Another provision reportedly states that marriages arranged by relatives other than parents may still be considered valid if certain social and financial conditions are met. Critics fear the language could leave room for coercion and abuse.

Also Read: ABP Exclusive | Harshita Brella’s Family Travels To UK Seeking Justice Nearly Two Years After Her Death

Fears Over Child Marriage

Human rights organisations have repeatedly warned about the prevalence of child marriage in Afghanistan, particularly in families struggling with poverty and displacement. According to reports, aid agencies have documented cases where young girls were promised in marriage in exchange for money, debt settlements or financial assistance.

Various estimates suggest that a large number of Afghan girls are married before turning 18. Campaigners argue the latest regulations could further normalise such practices and reduce protections for vulnerable children.

Since regaining control of Afghanistan, the Taliban has imposed sweeping restrictions on women and girls, including limits on education, employment and participation in public life. Critics say the new family laws deepen concerns over shrinking rights and freedoms under the regime.

Also Read: Bulldozer Action Against Encroachment Outside Howrah Railway Station, Illegal Shops Removed

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Breaking: Over 50 Aadhaar Cards Recovered from TMC Leader’s Office in West Bengal

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taliban Women In Afghanistan Taliban Rule On Women
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