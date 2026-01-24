The mastermind, identified as Imran, was arrested at Delhi's IGI airport. He is accused of running an organized gang involved in sexual exploitation, religious conversion, and blackmail.
Mirzapur Conversion Racket Kingpin Nabbed At Delhi Airport While Fleeing Abroad
Mirzapur conversion and exploitation racket mastermind was arrested at Delhi airport while trying to flee abroad with family.
Mirzapur: The mastermind, who allegedly ran an organised gang involved in the sexual exploitation of women, religious conversion and blackmailing in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, was arrested from Delhi's IGI airport on Saturday while he was attempting to flee abroad with his family. The accused was identified as Imran, a resident of Mirzapur. He has a chain of gyms called KGM Gym One across the Mirzapur district. Police said that he used to run the racket through his gyms, which were being operated by his relatives.
According to police, he was trying to flee to Dubai from Terminal 3 of Delhi's IGI Airport with his family. The central government's Immigration Department apprehended him and handed him over to the Delhi Police. "Imran was the main mastermind of this organised gang, and we had received information that he was trying to flee the country," Mirzapur SSP/DIG Somen Barma told reporters.
As a result, a lookout notice against the accused had been issued to all airports and seaports in the country, Barma said.
Upon receiving the information that he had been caught, UP Police officers reached Delhi and obtained a transit remand to bring him to Mirzapur, the senior police officer said.
Barma said that a cash reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced for his arrest. Imran has 65 cases registered against him and most of them are related to fraud. Police have so far arrested six people in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation and religious conversion racket operating under the guise of a gym, and this is the seventh arrest, as per the information.
Among the arrested is a GRP constable, who is currently posted in Bhadohi district; he has been suspended.
The matter came to light when two women registered a complaint at Kotwali Dehat police station in Mirzapur on January 20. During the initial investigation, police made some "shocking" discoveries, following which four teams were formed.
So far, police have sealed four gyms, Barma said, and added that 47 gyms are operating in the district. All of them are being investigated to determine their ownership, the identity of the trainers, and whether or not female trainers are employed, as a large number of women go to gyms for exercise, police said.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was arrested in connection with the Mirzapur racket?
How was Imran operating his alleged racket?
Imran allegedly ran the racket through his chain of gyms, KGM Gym One, which were operated by his relatives. Police are investigating all 47 gyms in the district.
What was Imran attempting to do when he was arrested?
Imran was apprehended while attempting to flee the country to Dubai with his family from Terminal 3 of Delhi's IGI Airport.
How many cases are registered against Imran?
Imran has 65 cases registered against him, with most of them being related to fraud. This arrest is the seventh in connection with the Mirzapur racket.